MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
James Houston is latest success for perhaps the best crop of rookie defenders in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- James Houston was the only member of the Detroit Lions’ rookie class not to make the opening-day roster. Last week, he was finally given a contract. Today, he ranks second among all rookies in sacks. The only man ahead of him: Aidan Hutchinson. It’s been that...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Minnesota (12/8/22): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan -4.5 Tickets: Stubhub, Vivid Seats, Seatgeek. TV: Big Ten Network (Cory Provus, Brian Butch) FuboTV (7-day free trial): Stream live TV with ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN & top channels without cable. DVR included. Start watching free. No contract, cancel anytime. Sling | Hulu + Live TV |...
Zion Williamson says playoff loss to Suns played part in late dunk
Pelicans star Zion Williamson admitted he went up for a 360 dunk at the end of Friday night's win over the Suns because they eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs last season.
6 of Houston's most powerful people in 2022
Houston's power players are influential people who make an impact on the fourth-largest city in America. Why it matters: The selected individuals are shaping our city. They've made headlines, used their positions to advance major projects and worked to make a better Houston. Methodology: Axios Local teams across the country...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo reflects on ‘lowest point in my life’ in Larry Nassar fallout
Four years after Larry Nassar was fired and Tom Izzo simultaneously came under scrutiny for the handling of assault accusations in his own program, the time period continues to have a profound effect on the veteran Michigan State basketball coach. In an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger that’s...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will be without its starting point guard for the rest the season. Jaelin Llewellyn suffered an ACL injury to his left knee in Sunday’s game against Kentucky in London, Michigan announced on Wednesday. He left that game in the second half after suffering the non-contact...
MLive.com
The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
MLive.com
Dolphins vs. Chargers predictions, odds and Tua vs. Herbert matchup: SNF
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Miami Dolphins had their five-game winning streak snapped by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. The Fins looked out of sorts...
MLive.com
Jameson Williams headed for bigger role: ‘That’s going to be real exciting to watch’
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is thinking the same thing you are. If the Detroit Lions could do that to the Jacksonville Jaguars without him, then what might they do once when they have him?. “Oh, it was good,” Williams said after practice on Thursday. “We got a great offense....
MLive.com
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers - NHL (12/8/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Two days after a statement win up the road in Florida, the Detroit Red Wings are looking to sweep through the Sunshine State as they take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Watch the NHL on ESPN+. In a matchup with a division rival on Tuesday night, the Red...
MLive.com
Dan Campbell: Loss to Vikings will burn me until the day I die
ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have lost just two games all year. That’s the second-best team in the NFC this year. And the Detroit Lions had them on the ropes at their place. Then Dan Campbell teed up a long field goal he immediately regretted, and, well, you...
MLive.com
Quintez Cephus returns to practice as Lions load up on receivers for playoff push
ALLEN PARK -- DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered ankle injuries in the last game against Minnesota that limited them for weeks. Quintez Cephus went down a week later with a foot injury, while Josh Reynolds was sidelined for weeks by a back injury after that. All while Jameson...
MLive.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown is top 5-10 receiver in the NFL, Lions’ Ben Johnson says
ALLEN PARK -- Amon-Ra St. Brown was the 16th receiver taken in last year’s draft. Just ask him. He’ll tell you. “Yeah,” the Detroit Lions wideout says, “and I know all their names too.”. A year later, St. Brown’s name is among the biggest of them...
MLive.com
The Lions are scoring more without T.J. Hockenson than they did with him
ALLEN PARK -- The T.J. Hockenson trade made sense. Yes, trading a Pro Bowl tight end to a division rival would hurt in the short term. But the Detroit Lions were buried in last place anyway, and weren’t prepared to pay him what he wanted. So they determined their best path forward was to get what they could now rather than risk losing him for nothing later.
MLive.com
Hayes’ bounce-back game and 2 other takeaways from Pistons’ loss to Pelicans
The Detroit Pistons followed up a season-best win with an horrible shooting night on Wednesday, falling 104-98 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pistons were a woeful 39% from the field, and an abysmal 15-for-42 from behind the arc. Detroit had another solid showing from their reserves, as Saddiq Bey...
MLive.com
Vikings vs. Lions predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 14: 12/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions are looking for their fifth win out of their last six contests when they host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday...
