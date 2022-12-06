ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

MLive.com

MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

MARYLAND STATE
MLive.com

MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Houston

6 of Houston's most powerful people in 2022

Houston's power players are influential people who make an impact on the fourth-largest city in America. Why it matters: The selected individuals are shaping our city. They've made headlines, used their positions to advance major projects and worked to make a better Houston. Methodology: Axios Local teams across the country...
HOUSTON, TX
MLive.com

The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
MLive.com

LOS ANGELES, CA
MLive.com

Dan Campbell: Loss to Vikings will burn me until the day I die

ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have lost just two games all year. That’s the second-best team in the NFC this year. And the Detroit Lions had them on the ropes at their place. Then Dan Campbell teed up a long field goal he immediately regretted, and, well, you...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

The Lions are scoring more without T.J. Hockenson than they did with him

ALLEN PARK -- The T.J. Hockenson trade made sense. Yes, trading a Pro Bowl tight end to a division rival would hurt in the short term. But the Detroit Lions were buried in last place anyway, and weren’t prepared to pay him what he wanted. So they determined their best path forward was to get what they could now rather than risk losing him for nothing later.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DETROIT, MI

