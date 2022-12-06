ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

New trial dates set for Cañon City man convicted of killing wife

New trial dates were set Thursday for the man convicted in 2017 for the attempted murder of his wife, but his attorney says a possible disposition may be forthcoming. The Colorado Court of Appeals in June reversed the attempted murder in the second-degree conviction against Steven Whitt, 60, and ordered a new trial based on evidentiary issues and alleged Miranda rights violations.
CANON CITY, CO
Daily Record

Family and friends mourn Daniel Aston, poet and natural performer killed in Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Daniel Davis Aston noticed the tiny flowers growing on the side of the trail. He pondered the clouds in the sky and saw how the wind moved out of a valley and across prairie grass. He was a sensitive poet, a deep listener, a devoted uncle, a natural protector, a romantic, a loving son and a total original, his family and friends said at his funeral Wednesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

‘I live life just like everybody else:’ Cañon City Disability Advocates share their story with Fremont Elementary School students

FLORENCE – Sonja Baker and Chris Cobos and millions of other individuals living with a disability conduct their lives just like everyone else, sometimes they just have to do it a little differently. “We are normal individuals,” Cobos said to Karen Engebretsen’s fifth-grade class Wednesday at Fremont Elementary School....
FLORENCE, CO
Daily Record

The Fremont County Tourism Council Wins $60,000 Marketing Match Grant

The Fremont County Tourism Council recently announced it has been awarded a $60,000 Tourism Marketing Match Grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to create and market a GPS-enabled audio tour of Colorado’s Bighorn Sheep Canyon, featuring history, geology, wildlife, and outdoor recreation opportunities on the Arkansas River. In 2022,...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy