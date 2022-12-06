Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Record
New trial dates set for Cañon City man convicted of killing wife
New trial dates were set Thursday for the man convicted in 2017 for the attempted murder of his wife, but his attorney says a possible disposition may be forthcoming. The Colorado Court of Appeals in June reversed the attempted murder in the second-degree conviction against Steven Whitt, 60, and ordered a new trial based on evidentiary issues and alleged Miranda rights violations.
Daily Record
Club Q shooting suspect claimed to have been awake for days before attack, newly unsealed court records say
A police report about the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that was unsealed Wednesday reveals the attack was captured on the club’s surveillance video and says the suspect apologized afterward. Police officers overheard Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, “tell medical staff he was sorry and he...
Daily Record
Guns seized in Club Q shooting suspect’s 2021 arrest were never returned, case dismissed after family didn’t cooperate
COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2021 criminal case against the Club Q shooting suspect that involved an alleged threat to become the “next mass killer” was dismissed by a judge after the suspect’s family members refused to participate in the court process, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said Thursday.
Daily Record
Family and friends mourn Daniel Aston, poet and natural performer killed in Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS — Daniel Davis Aston noticed the tiny flowers growing on the side of the trail. He pondered the clouds in the sky and saw how the wind moved out of a valley and across prairie grass. He was a sensitive poet, a deep listener, a devoted uncle, a natural protector, a romantic, a loving son and a total original, his family and friends said at his funeral Wednesday.
Daily Record
‘I live life just like everybody else:’ Cañon City Disability Advocates share their story with Fremont Elementary School students
FLORENCE – Sonja Baker and Chris Cobos and millions of other individuals living with a disability conduct their lives just like everyone else, sometimes they just have to do it a little differently. “We are normal individuals,” Cobos said to Karen Engebretsen’s fifth-grade class Wednesday at Fremont Elementary School....
Daily Record
The Fremont County Tourism Council Wins $60,000 Marketing Match Grant
The Fremont County Tourism Council recently announced it has been awarded a $60,000 Tourism Marketing Match Grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to create and market a GPS-enabled audio tour of Colorado’s Bighorn Sheep Canyon, featuring history, geology, wildlife, and outdoor recreation opportunities on the Arkansas River. In 2022,...
Daily Record
Kindred Kids Child Advocacy Center to host ‘Night of Heroes Gala’ on New Year’s Eve
As the panic of the COVID-19 pandemic fades over the horizon, organizations across Cañon City are diving back into activities, events, and get-togethers. Kindred Kids Child Advocacy Center is one of them. They will welcome the return of their fundraising campaigns with the launch of a brand-new fundraiser, the...
Comments / 0