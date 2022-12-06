Musk's Neuralink under investigation for botched animal tests

Elon Musk's m edical device company, Neuralink, is facing a federal investigation for alleged animal welfare violations after employees complained that animal testing is being fast-tracked, causing unnecessary suffering and deaths.

The Department of Agriculture 's Inspector General opened the investigation several months ago into animal testing being conducted to research a brain implant the company is developing aimed at helping paralyzed people walk again, sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters .

The investigation was opened into reported violations of the Animal Welfare Act, a 1966 law regulating the treatment and use of animals in research.

Over 20 current and former employees told Reuters that pressure from Musk to speed up development led to more failed experiments and animals being tested and killed. More than 1,500 animals are estimated to have been killed by the company following experiments since 2018, including 280 sheep, pigs, and monkeys.

Employees reported that Musk has grown impatient with the company, which launched in 2016, as its rivals have had more success in their research. It comes as Musk completed a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter .

Another company, Syncron, which was started around the same time as Neuralink, began human trials for a brain implant designed to help paralyzed people text and type through their thoughts.

The Washington Examiner has reached out to Neuralink for comment.