Angela Bassett Receives Career Achievement Award At Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Essence
Malcolm D. Lee Explains Why Mia Had To Be The Character Who Died In 'The Best Man Holiday'
We caught up with the writer and director behind the film franchise and the upcoming Peacock series, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters,' at the premiere in Los Angeles. Much in the way The Best Man changed the careers of its ensemble cast, the 1999 romantic comedy also birthed the Hollywood journey of its director and writer Malcolm D. Lee. It also got him out of his mom and dad’s house. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” Lee told us on the red carpet for the premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters in LA.
Essence
Sheree Zampino Doesn’t Agree With Will Smith Calling Their Marriage an ‘Ultimate Failure’
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member appears on an episode of Red Table Talk to discuss her former marriage to the Academy Award winner. The Red Table Talk is back with a new episode, and on this one, Sheree Zampino talks about her former marriage to Will Smith. Zampino says she didn’t like Smith calling their marriage a failure in a 2020 Father’s Day episode of Red Table Talk.
Essence
WATCH: Malcolm D. Lee On How ‘The Best Man’ Changed His Life
Writer and director Malcolm D. Lee reflects on making his first move, ‘The Best Man,’ and how the 1999 film changed his career and his entire life. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” he tells ESSENCE on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters,’ in LA December 7.
Essence
Those Who Dress Better: Black Fashion Fair Celebrates The Style And Legacy Of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Art and fashion continue to intersect with the exhibition bringing Black designers to the forefront, as they each interpret the work and life of the beloved expressionist. Basquiat’s legacy has left generations inspired by his artwork and what he stood for. “Those Who Dress Better” at The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition is curated by Black Fashion Fair. At this point, it seems like there is nothing Black Fashion Fair cannot do as they’ve been a foundation that many have leaned on to bring light to the fashion industry’s most promising talents. The intersection of fashion and art has always been prevalent, and Black Fashion Fair’s Antoine Gregory says, “This IS Black art. This IS Black Fashion. Intersecting.” The collaboration comes off as organic, and Gregory’s wide array of knowledge within the fashion industry takes this curation of emerging and established designers who are artists.
Essence
Pharrell Williams Launches Mighty Dream, A New Kind Of PR Agency For And By Black And Brown Communities
Mighty Dream empowers creatives of color to use their art to create structural solutions to systemic issues. Imagine a world where issues that plague Black communities aren’t seen only as a “Black problem,” but as an American problem—where executive leaders at top companies are emotionally and financially invested in repairing institutional inequalities. Imagine a culture in which structural racism is proactively addressed without the impetus of recorded Black trauma. Pharrell Williams aims to bring that world closer to reality with the launch of Mighty Dream, a creative advocacy agency for and by Black and Brown communities.
Essence
Issa Rae Says Being 'Obsessed' With The Time She Has Left On This Earth Is Her Biggest Motivator
"It makes you impatient about what you wish to happen," she said in accepting the Equity in Entertainment Award during the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala. Today, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) held its annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala in Los Angeles, recognizing female leaders and changemakers...
Comments / 0