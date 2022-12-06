ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onedetroitpbs.org

A Year in Review: The Future of Work in Michigan | Future of Work Town Hall

Livestream One Detroit’s Future of Work Year in Review. After more than two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and major economic shifts, Michigan’s workforce landscape has changed drastically. Businesses of all sizes, and their employees, were impacted. Some small businesses shuttered, while others thrived, and the philosophy behind what work is, and what it should be, came into question.
MICHIGAN STATE
onedetroitpbs.org

Developers begin community input efforts for District Detroit, but some residents remain skeptical of plans

Plans for the newly proposed $1.5 million “District Detroit” development around downtown Detroit’s popular nightlife and sports venues are facing scrutiny and skepticism from residents who live in the neighborhoods adjacent to the proposed developments. The first wave of legally required community input efforts from the Ilitch family’s Olympia Development of Michigan and Stephen Ross’ Related Companies took place just after Thanksgiving, giving residents the opportunity to weigh in and negotiate how the community should benefit from the plans.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy