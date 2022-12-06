Read full article on original website
Related
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Trevor Noah Thanked Black Women In A Major Way During His "Daily Show" Farewell
"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
California dreaming: Para surf hopefuls eye Los Angeles Olympics
Under perfect California skies, Liv Stone elegantly flips her board into the hollow of a wave, perfectly executing the kind of move this disabled surfer would love to replicate at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. The Los Angeles edition is the first time it could feature in the Paralympics, with a decision by the International Paralympic Committee expected next year.
Comments / 0