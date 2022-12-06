ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
oaklandside.org

Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

4 East Bay spirits to give for the holidays

It goes without saying that the holidays are a top time to gather, drink and be merry. This year, we’re suggesting that you leave the wine for that polite happy hour with coworkers you haven’t seen outside of your computer screens; and you can save the beer for game night.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley schools’ ‘pocket forests’ are taking root

Update, Dec. 8 One year after planting the first three Miyawaki schoolyard forests in the country, the Berkeley school district is adding a fourth micro-forest at Berkeley Technology Academy in South Berkeley. About forty students from Sylvia Mendez, a nearby elementary school, put their hands in the dirt Thursday morning...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
DANVILLE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Investigations into Berkeley police officers’ texts are underway

Berkeley’s police oversight board and a law firm that has taken on several high-profile investigations into local law enforcement are now conducting parallel inquiries into allegations of misconduct by the head of the city’s police union. City spokesman Matthai Chakko said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon that...
BERKELEY, CA
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 3 to 8:. • El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill – 88.5. Violations include: Employee didn’t know reportable symptoms; raw shrimp and raw beef were stored in the same box in...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

On the move: Nepherterra Estrada Best

Public relations veteran Nepherterra Estrada Best was named vice president of integrated communications at CMRignite, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned marketing agencies. The Milwaukee firm’s client list includes General Electric Healthcare, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National WIC Association and the University of Wisconsin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
berkeleyside.org

The Berkeley Wire

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. New UC Berkeley police chief became the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Capitol Police two days after the insurrection (Daily Cal) Berkeley Police Accountability Board hit with unfair labor practice claims by state (Berkeley Scanner) Berkeley...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Remembering Daniel Moore, web designer, woodworker, ‘striving spirit’

Daniel Joseph Moore was the third child in a family of six siblings. Both parents, as well as one brother and sister, predeceased him. He grew up in Massachusetts and discovered his lifelong passions for photography, biking, ancient wood-working crafts, ocean exploration, and interstellar travel. His email name was sunstarer.
BERKELEY, CA
WSOC Charlotte

Land swap for convention hotel in uptown Charlotte raises questions about subsidies and more

CHARLOTTE — Local tourism executives like the idea of adding one or more hotels next to the convention center — but only if those hotels come without public incentives. Last week, Charlotte City Council approved a land swap involving property on South Caldwell Street controlled by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. In return, the visitors authority will take control of an 0.7-acre site on South College Street next to the Charlotte Convention Center — a prime spot for what’s been speculated as a possible site for convention hotels.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
CHARLOTTE, NC

