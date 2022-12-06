Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
Elon Musk says he would put AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
San Francisco Police Might Use Weaponised Robots - Decision Creates Public OutrageTy D.San Francisco, CA
Related
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org
Election hands setbacks, wins to renters and landlords in Oakland and Alameda County
The November election has given Oakland a batch of elected officials who, on the whole, may be the friendliest to renters’ issues of any set of city leaders in recent memory. Mayor-elect Sheng Thao is a renter herself, and a majority of city councilmembers either have substantial track records...
berkeleyside.org
Will DA Pamela Price usher in a new era for criminal justice in the East Bay?
When Pamela Price takes office next month, she is expected to usher in an era of change and reform in Alameda County, where retiring District Attorney Nancy O’Malley held the post for 13 years. The election was historic even before a winner emerged, as both candidates were African American,...
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
berkeleyside.org
4 East Bay spirits to give for the holidays
It goes without saying that the holidays are a top time to gather, drink and be merry. This year, we’re suggesting that you leave the wine for that polite happy hour with coworkers you haven’t seen outside of your computer screens; and you can save the beer for game night.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of Oakland teen stabbed at Skyline High demands security improvements
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son, Isreal, is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs.
Bay Area mayor ending term paying landlords 1 year of rent to house homeless families
Mayor Butt is hoping more landlords agree to house more families in time for the holidays -- that's the way he wants to end his decades in public service.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley schools’ ‘pocket forests’ are taking root
Update, Dec. 8 One year after planting the first three Miyawaki schoolyard forests in the country, the Berkeley school district is adding a fourth micro-forest at Berkeley Technology Academy in South Berkeley. About forty students from Sylvia Mendez, a nearby elementary school, put their hands in the dirt Thursday morning...
berkeleyside.org
Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
Investigations into Berkeley police officers’ texts are underway
Berkeley’s police oversight board and a law firm that has taken on several high-profile investigations into local law enforcement are now conducting parallel inquiries into allegations of misconduct by the head of the city’s police union. City spokesman Matthai Chakko said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon that...
WBTV
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
For the ninth year, WBT and WBTV are partnering to put on the Hancock's Bikes For Kids Christmas drive. Hancock's Bikes For Kids will go on from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the WBT and WBTV studios. ‘OneBand’ focuses on three songs, one rehearsal, one performance. Updated:...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 3 to 8:. • El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill – 88.5. Violations include: Employee didn’t know reportable symptoms; raw shrimp and raw beef were stored in the same box in...
Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
qcitymetro.com
On the move: Nepherterra Estrada Best
Public relations veteran Nepherterra Estrada Best was named vice president of integrated communications at CMRignite, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned marketing agencies. The Milwaukee firm’s client list includes General Electric Healthcare, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National WIC Association and the University of Wisconsin.
Intruder at California high school touched girl, asked to kiss 2 others, district says
It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the school district called "disturbing."
qcnews.com
1 dead in crash involving school bus in southwest Charlotte; no students hurt: Medic
No students were hurt in a deadly crash involving a school bus in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Thursday morning, according to officials. 1 dead in crash involving school bus in southwest …. No students were hurt in a deadly crash involving a school bus in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area...
berkeleyside.org
The Berkeley Wire
Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. New UC Berkeley police chief became the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Capitol Police two days after the insurrection (Daily Cal) Berkeley Police Accountability Board hit with unfair labor practice claims by state (Berkeley Scanner) Berkeley...
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Daniel Moore, web designer, woodworker, ‘striving spirit’
Daniel Joseph Moore was the third child in a family of six siblings. Both parents, as well as one brother and sister, predeceased him. He grew up in Massachusetts and discovered his lifelong passions for photography, biking, ancient wood-working crafts, ocean exploration, and interstellar travel. His email name was sunstarer.
Land swap for convention hotel in uptown Charlotte raises questions about subsidies and more
CHARLOTTE — Local tourism executives like the idea of adding one or more hotels next to the convention center — but only if those hotels come without public incentives. Last week, Charlotte City Council approved a land swap involving property on South Caldwell Street controlled by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. In return, the visitors authority will take control of an 0.7-acre site on South College Street next to the Charlotte Convention Center — a prime spot for what’s been speculated as a possible site for convention hotels.
3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
Comments / 0