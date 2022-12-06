Read full article on original website
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee High School announces new head baseball coach
Andrea Mujica is a staff writer for the West Orange Times & Observer, the Southwest Orange Observer and OrangeObserver.com. She covers sports, news and features. She holds both a bachelor's degree in journalism and an MBA from the University of Central Florida....
WESH
Apopka Pop Warner team competing for national championship title
APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Blue Darter 14U football team is preparing to compete for a national championship in the Pop Warner Super Bowl this weekend at Camping World Stadium. "We play Apopka football. Nobody can beat us," head coach Jeff Robinson said. The Blue Darters had an undefeated...
orangeobserver.com
Foundation Academy student's doughnut chosen to be featured by DG Doughnuts
A Foundation Academy student is enjoying a sweet surprise from local city of Ocoee business DG Doughnuts. Caleb Reid, from Heather Graziotti's third through fifth grade honors students, will have his "Chocolate Lover's Donut" featured by DG Doughnuts at the location. The doughnut is dipped in chocolate fudge icing, topped...
Bay News 9
Lake Wales football puts perfect record on the line at state
LAKE WALES, Fla. — First it was the ice bath. Then it was a water bottle shower. When you advance to your first state title game in 28 years, like the Lake Wales Highlanders, you get to go a little crazy. “The feeling, I can’t describe it,” senior quarterback...
westorlandonews.com
Orange County Public Schools Graduation Dates for Class of 2023
Orange County Public Schools announced graduation dates for the Class of 2023. According to OCPS, schools will release specific times and ticketing information by the end of January. The district will update the webpage and calendar events upon finalization, but here are the Orange County graduation dates and locations around Orlando:
floridahsfootball.com
CLASS 2S STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: High-powered Cocoa takes on gritty and talented Florida High team for the title
TICKET INFO: Go Fan ($14 per game advance purchase & $17 day of) INTERNET STREAM: Spectrum Cable ($9.95 fee per game) COACH: Ryan Schneider, 5th year (48-8 at Cocoa) ROAD TO TALLAHASSEE: d. Dunnellon, 52-6 (Regional Quarterfinals); d. Palm Bay (Melbourne), 49-3 (Regional Semifinals); d. South Sumter (Bushnell), 35-7; d. Bradford (Starke), 31-21 (State Semifinals)
Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee country singer Mark Houghton hosting local music toy drive next week
Ocoee country singer Mark Houghton is hosting his second local music toy drive next week. Houghton is asking residents to bring an unwrapped toy for a child in need while enjoying live music performances. "I've been quite fortunate in my life to be at a good place after putting in...
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
orangeobserver.com
Wingrove Estates home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Nov. 19 to 25
A home in Wingrove Estates topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 19 to 25. The home at 8009 Landgrove Court, Orlando, sold Nov. 23, for $820,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,171 square feet of living area. Days on market: 59. DR....
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Osceola County Schools superintendent Debra Pace announces retirement
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Schools Superintendent Debra Pace has announced she plans to retire on June 23. “It has been a tremendous honor, privilege, and blessing to have served the School District of Osceola County as Superintendent since 2016. I am so grateful for the amazing commitment and dedication you bring to our work every day, despite the many challenges we continue to face. Visiting our schools and departments, seeing the joy and laughter on our students’ faces, and witnessing the results of our work together each year at our graduations bring me great joy!
Central Florida's Strawberry Festival completes 2023 music lineup with Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more
And what a berry sweet lineup it is.
995qyk.com
5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles
Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
fox35orlando.com
Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - These days, Brevard County high school teacher Dan Bennett said teachers are spending more time disciplining students than teaching them, and the word "frustrated" doesn’t nearly cover it. "Wow. This is always a tough job," said Bennett, who has been a teacher for almost 30...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox35orlando.com
FHP defends death investigation of high school quarterback after parents' complaints
ORLANDO, Fla - Florida Highway Patrol said its troopers are continuing to investigate the death of Nick Miner, an 18-year-old star quarterback at East River High School who was struck on the side of the road while helping a friend, despite concerns from Miner's parents about a lack of communication on that investigation.
WESH
Group of passengers pack into van after canceled flight from Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Would you hop into a van with a bunch of strangers for a long overnight ride?. Faced with a canceled flight, that's exactly what a group of passengers did at Orlando International Airport. Along the way, they found friendship and a bit of celebrity. "Amy said,...
wfit.org
Brevard County superintendent Mark Mullins to leave at the end of December after board vote
Brevard County Superintendent of Schools Mark Mullins will be leaving Dec. 31 after the new School Board approved a separation agreement Monday. Three board members -- Megan Wright, Gene Trent and Matt Susin -- indicated last month that they wanted the change. That earlier meeting marked a shifting tide for...
