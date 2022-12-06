Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County’s Ambulance Service Takes More Shape
The new Chickasaw County public ambulance service continues to take shape. The County’s contract with its current private ambulance provider, Jeremy McGrath, expires at the end of the year and the County continues the push to have its service ready to roll on January 1st. During Monday’s Chickasaw County...
Arrest made in Grundy County murder case from 2021
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in a nearly year-old murder case in Grundy County. Kevin Halladey has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Christian Marie Jeys. According to a criminal complaint, Jeys and Halladey were in a relationship and living together at a home in the 100 […]
kchanews.com
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A Charles City couple charged with child endangerment will have their trials delayed until next year. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested in September by Charles City Police and each faces one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony. Investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later.
kchanews.com
Missing Charles City Woman Found Deceased, Memorial Services Set
A Charles City woman reported missing Monday afternoon was found deceased. In a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles City Police Department said 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (or Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. An updated post less than an hour later indicated that she had been located.
superhits1027.com
DNR fines Stacyville man $5000 for illegal open burning of residential structure
STACYVILLE — A Stacyville man has been fined $5000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the illegal open burning of a demolished structure. The DNR says in an administrative consent order that the building’s owner, Arlen Near, as well as the individual who performed the demolition of a residential structure at 205 Railroad Street, Brian Retterath, were informed by the DNR and by the Stacyville Fire Department in August that the structure could not be burned by law.
kchanews.com
A Dozen Cattle Killed When Semi Overturns in Northeast Iowa
About a dozen cattle have perished after a semi tractor trailer overturned in northeast Iowa Wednesday night. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 150 just north of Calmar at about 10 p.m. The crash report indicates that 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista was driving southbound when he reached over to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the semi cab while also talking on the telephone using a hands free headset. The tires of the semi dropped off the pavement of the roadway onto the west shoulder, Tomash lost control of the truck, and the semi tractor and trailer overturned.
kchanews.com
Families Invited to Drive Through “Santa on the Farm” Friday in Calmar
For the third year, families are invited to meet “Santa on the Farm,” along with about 300 dairy cows, at the Iowa Dairy Center at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar. Dairy Center Chair David Lawstuen says their drive-thru event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening will...
KAAL-TV
Vehicle sparks garage, house fire in rural Albert Lea, injuring 1
(ABC 6 News) – A man suffered minor injuries in a garage and house fire in rural Albert Lea on Wednesday night. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, at approximately 9:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a large garage on fire at 614 Krikava Road. Upon arrival, fire crews...
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
kchanews.com
Vehicles Need to Be Off New Hampton Streets During Measurable Snowfall
When forecasts call for “measurable” snow in New Hampton, citizens will need to get their vehicles off the streets to avoid getting a ticket. Police Chief Zach Nosbisch says the City’s snow ordinance goes into effect when snow starts to pile up, but recommends action in advance.
Two Seriously Injured After Head On Collision In Fayette County [PHOTO]
The temperature is dropping which means the roads are getting more slick. As we start to head toward the winter season, it’s just as important to be mindful of icy roads. On Monday, two people were seriously injured in an accident involving a pickup, semi, and an icy road.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
iheart.com
Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Fayette County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in northeast Iowa Monday. The ISP says the crash happened north of Sumner when the driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and hit a semi truck. There were two people inside the pickup, both of whom were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt. So far, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
kchanews.com
Charles City Community School District Talks Bond Referendum, Superintendent & Activities Director and Winter Break
Charles City Community Schools Communications Director Justin DeVore along with information co-chair Darci Tracey to discuss the upcoming bond referendum asking the community if they would support renovating the Charles City High School. DeVore also spoke about some exciting news regarding Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist, Activities Director Dana Sullivan, the performing arts out and about in the community with Christmas carols and winter break.
KIMT
New Hampton man charged with terror threat against Cresco football game
CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is accused of posting a violent threat online. Dylan Troy Schnur, 29 of New Hampton, has been charged in Howard County with one count of threat of terrorism. Court documents state that around 4:30 am on October 1, Schnur posted to his...
mystar106.com
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
Palo Alto County saw the highest snowfall totals in Iowa from the storm, with Ruthven receiving 12 inches of snow and Emmetsburg 10 inches. Dexter in Mower County received 10.3 inches. North-central Iowa could see some isolated areas of freezing drizzle overnight, mixing with snow in the very early morning...
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
kchanews.com
Angie Fogarty, 46, Charles City
Angie Fogarty age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
