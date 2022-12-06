Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Dolphins list 13 players on first injury report ahead of Chargers game
In preparation for their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at UCLA. Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest). Seven players...
Four positive takeaways from the Miami Dolphins loss to the 49ers
The Miami Dolphins 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday was a sobering one for sure. Coming off five straight wins and scoring 30-plus points in the last four games, a double-digit loss to one of the NFL’s elite teams amplifies the inevitable questions surrounding Miami right now. Is Tua Tagovailoa an elite quarterback? Can the Miami offense perform against elite playoff teams? Is this team good enough to make a deep run in the postseason?
New Injury Update For Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa comes into this week banged up with an ankle injury after he got hurt last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Tagovailoa exited the game during the late stages of the fourth quarter and was questionable to return before the Dolphins lost 33-17. After the loss, Tagovailoa said that he was alright but had to undergo some more tests to be sure.
Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) to be limited at Dolphins practice
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be limited in practice early in the week due to an ankle injury, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Tagovailoa injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but the issue isn't expected to prevent him from playing in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Prior to exiting last week's contest, Tagovailoa completed 18 of 33 pass attempts for 295 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Miami commit Malik Bryant solid in his pledge? Get a closer look at his talent level and a peek into the status of his recruitment
With some speculation that Florida is among schools pushing hard for Miami commit Malik Bryant, CaneSport reached out to someone that knows him best.
Dolphins injury report: Tyreek Hill, River Cracraft added Thursday
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday night meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) was the only non-participant, as he was a new addition to the report. Seven were listed as limited – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
NBA Legend Gets Brutally Honest About The Heat
The pitiful and surprising loss is having some wonder out loud about the future of the team. Charles Barkley was quite frank about his opinion, saying, “It might be time to break the team up and start over.”. Barkley thinks the best approach is to dismantle the team, trade...
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (leg) limited on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (leg) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Waddle suffered a leg injury during Week 13's loss the San Francisco 49ers. He was able to return to the game but was clearly not 100%. A limited practice to open the week is a great sign for his availability on Sunday, but he will still need to be monitored for the rest of the week.
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Fisher, Defense, and More
How long before Eric Fisher can contribute? Should Byron Jones publicly clarify his situation? Why was Tua off target at San Francisco? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans
Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements
Miami Dolphins guard Liam Eichenberg returned to practice on the same day Eric Fisher stepped onto the field with his new team for the first time
15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
49ers overreactions: The season is over after Week 13 win vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers won their fifth straight game Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins 33-17. San Francisco once again ran the ball very well. Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason combined for 117 rushing yards on 25 carries. The defense showed up also, forcing the Dolphins into four turnovers. The 49ers...
Charles Barkley says it's time for Miami Heat to 'start over'
"It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said, after Miami (11-14) fell to the 7-19 Pistons at home. "They got some contracts that...are no good. They need to start over. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that can get us some young guys, and start over."
