Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Wednesday proposed beefing up its foreign investment rules to give the government greater power to scrutinize and potentially block overseas deals that bring national security risks. The proposed amendments would be the biggest overhaul to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) since 2009 and come...
U.S. diplomat’s wife given suspended jail term for fatal UK car crash
LONDON (Reuters) -Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, was given an eight month jail term suspended for 12 months in a London court on Thursday for causing the death of a teenager by careless driving in a fatal crash in England in 2019. Harry Dunn, 19, died in...
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Ljunggren)
Police evacuate Dresden mall over suspected hostage taking
BERLIN (Reuters) -Police evacuated a shopping mall and surrounding areas in the eastern German city of Dresden on Saturday due to a suspected hostage taking, according to a police statement. “The Dresden Police Department is currently carrying out an operation in downtown Dresden. The background is the suspicion of a...
Ex-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse trader convicted at U.S. spoofing trial
(Reuters) – A former trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Credit Suisse was convicted of fraud in U.S. court on Friday for scheming to manipulate precious metals futures through a trading tactic known as spoofing, prosecutors said. A Chicago jury found Christopher Jordan, 51, guilty of wire fraud...
Russian arms dealer Bout: ‘Hard to describe feelings’ after release from U.S. jail
(Reuters) – Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Friday it was difficult to find the words to describe his feelings, in an interview with the state-run news outlet RT after being freed by the United States in exchange for U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner. Bout also said he...
Canada authorizes first bivalent booster shot for 5 to 11 year-olds
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Friday authorized Pfizer-Biontech’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for children 5 to 11 years of age, according to statement from Health Canada. Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots are designed to target the BA.4/BA.5 variants of Omicron as well as the original coronavirus variant, and is the first...
Panama ex-President Martinelli to stand trial on money laundering charge
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – A Panamanian judge summoned former President Ricardo Martinelli to stand trial for a money laundering charge, investigators said on Friday. Martinelli, who was in office from 2009 to 2014, is accused of laundering public funds through the purchase of a news outlet during his term. Nearly 20 others are charged in connection with the “New Business” case, as it is known.
Pakistan’s court endorses settlement with Barrick Gold over mining project
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s supreme court on Friday endorsed a settlement with Barrick Gold to resume mining the Reko Diq, one of the world’s biggest copper and gold deposits sites in the country’s southwest, a court order showed. The short order was read out by the...
Britain reforms finance to exploit Brexit and ‘turbocharge’ growth
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain set out 30 measures to overhaul the financial sector on Friday, including a repeal of ‘burdensome’ EU rules the government says will unlock investment and maintain the City of London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world. The planned...
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into...
Number of journalists killed on the job in 2022 rose 30%
BRUSSELS (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30-percent spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday. The International Federation of Journalists says that 67 journalists and media staff have been killed […]
G7 oil price cap not to blame for Turkey tanker queues, EU says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Group of Seven countries’ price cap on Russian oil is not responsible for a queue of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the European Commission said. The number of vessels queuing...
Marketmind: All in on reopening
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee:. Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world’s second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. The path to reopening is unlikely to be smooth and straight-forward, with some finding it difficult to break out of habits formed during the strict lockdowns.
