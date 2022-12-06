ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts-Vikings scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17

By Matt Adams
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WybGO_0jZCnCei00

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will get a week off and play their next game on a Saturday.

The Colts (4-8-1) have their bye week, which means they’re idle on the Week 14 schedule, giving them a chance to reassess things after their 54-19 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Jeff Saturday to Colts: Remainder of season ‘defining moment in your life’

Up next: the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings lead the NFC North and currently have the No. 2 seed in the NFC, boasting the second-best record in the entire NFL. Only the Philadelphia Eagles, sitting at 11-1, have a better mark.

The Colts-Vikings game didn’t have a time or locked-in date when the NFL announced the schedule, with the league saying they would play either on Dec. 17 (Saturday) or Dec. 18 (Sunday).

We now know the Colts will play Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. on NFL Network. They’ll be part of a Saturday triple-header that will also feature the Baltimore Ravens at the Cleveland Browns (4:30 p.m., NFL Network) and the Miami Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m., NFL Network).

College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season

The Week 15 Sunday Night Football matchup will pit the New York Giants against the Washington Commanders. The original Week 15 Sunday night game, which featured the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots, has been moved to Sunday afternoon.

With Week 15, the NFL employs “flex scheduling” for Sunday nights. The intent is to make sure a prime-time game provides a quality matchup with playoff implications as the season nears its end.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ To The Hoop Week 2 Scores

Clay City 53 @ Bloomfield 69 Forest Park 56 @ Loogootee 61 Greencastle 37 @ South Putnam 38 Indian Creek 63 @ Cloverdale 18 Linton 71 @ Mitchell 34 North Central 41 @ North Daviess 65 North Vermillion 34 @ TPC 66 Owen Valley 80 @ Brown County 37 Parke Heritage 47 @ Park Tudor […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WTWO/WAWV

IMPD releases video of deadly October police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Edited body camera video released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department showed officers attempting to negotiate with an armed man before storming into the bedroom where he held his girlfriend hostage. The incident happened on Oct. 2, 2022 in the 500 block of S. Holt Road. Police received a 911 call for a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville woman faces possible new trial in Stinson Avenue case

Correction: The following story has been updated to correct a detail relating to one of charges involved in this case. Eyewitness News apologizes for any confusion this mistake may have created. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman who faced two counts of rape in connection with an incident on Stinson Avenue last October is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two people taken to hospital after wreck in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash earlier Friday in Sullivan. According to Deputy Justin Copeland with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened at 5:41 P.M. at N U.S. 41 and State Road 154. Copeland says one car was headed north on […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

GOP smells blood with wounded Trump

Senate Republicans who want to move on from Donald Trump are smelling blood after a series of self-destructive errors by the former president that they think is opening the door for GOP rivals to challenge and defeat him in a 2024 presidential primary.
TEXAS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Old Maple Ave rollover crash causes minor injuries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A possible vehicle malfunction led to a rollover crash in Terre Haute Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hartleroad, The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Old Maple Avenue. The two occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14.  No ticket matching all […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Baylor University reacts to release of Brittney Griner

Waco (FOX 44) — Baylor University leadership responded Thursday morning to reports that former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner was released from Russian captivity. Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone and Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades, IV, said in a joint statement that, “Brittney Griner is a member of our Baylor Family, and […]
WACO, TX
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy