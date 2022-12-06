Colts-Vikings scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will get a week off and play their next game on a Saturday.

The Colts (4-8-1) have their bye week, which means they’re idle on the Week 14 schedule, giving them a chance to reassess things after their 54-19 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Up next: the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings lead the NFC North and currently have the No. 2 seed in the NFC, boasting the second-best record in the entire NFL. Only the Philadelphia Eagles, sitting at 11-1, have a better mark.

The Colts-Vikings game didn’t have a time or locked-in date when the NFL announced the schedule, with the league saying they would play either on Dec. 17 (Saturday) or Dec. 18 (Sunday).

We now know the Colts will play Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. on NFL Network. They’ll be part of a Saturday triple-header that will also feature the Baltimore Ravens at the Cleveland Browns (4:30 p.m., NFL Network) and the Miami Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m., NFL Network).

The Week 15 Sunday Night Football matchup will pit the New York Giants against the Washington Commanders. The original Week 15 Sunday night game, which featured the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots, has been moved to Sunday afternoon.

With Week 15, the NFL employs “flex scheduling” for Sunday nights. The intent is to make sure a prime-time game provides a quality matchup with playoff implications as the season nears its end.

