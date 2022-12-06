Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Snow and Ice Warnings in UK as Many Could Not Afford Heating at Homes
As the weather becomes colder with forecasted frost and freezing temperatures, many residents cannot afford the expensive cost of heating at home. The weather forecast added snow and ice warnings were issued in the UK. Due to the threat of cold-related health risks, the UK issued a cold weather alert...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Weather to Remain Until Weekend in UK
The latest news report showed that the colder weather would remain in portions of the U.K. until the weekend. Snow and freezing temperatures would continue to persist, and residents need heating to alleviate the colder temperatures. A Cold Weather Alert 3 was issued on Wednesday, December 7, in England due...
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Freeze Starts, Met Office Warns That It Will Last for at Least a Week
After a major incident was declared with thousands of Brits unable to cook or heat their homes, the Met Office today issued a warning that a brutal blast of Arctic air could whip through the nation for at least a week. Large portions of Britain will experience snow showers and...
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
A day in the life of a chalet girl who hosts guests in a $100,000-a-week rental home in France and skis every day
India Hogg worked as a chalet girl in a 5-star villa in France's ski resort, Courchevel 1850. When not catering to the rich, she partied and skied.
natureworldnews.com
Underwater Graveyard in Australia Houses Fossilized Shark Teeth, Some from Megalodon
Off the coast of Western Australia, hundreds of fossilized shark teeth have been found in an underwater cemetery. A tooth from the prehistoric ancestor of the prehistoric monster predator, the megalodon, was found among the specimens. Net Full of Teeth. Researchers from Australia's National Science Agency (CSIRO) made the peculiar...
natureworldnews.com
Oceanic Large Manta Ray Species Found on Ecuador's Coast, Research Shows
A large and healthy manta ray population found on the Ecuador coast is ten times larger than the usual species. The study explained that the place is considered healthy and favorable to a large manta ray population to roam over the coast of Peru and southern Ecuador. The species of...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Develop over Queensland, Bombarded with Damaging Winds, Giant Hails and Rain
Severe thunderstorms have developed over Queensland and its surrounding areas in recent days, while relatively cooler temperatures in the southern part of the country. This is according to Australia weather authorities who predicted that there will be multiple weather hazards for parts of Australia this weekend. Queensland Severe Thunderstorms. In...
natureworldnews.com
Warmest Polar Night Reaches 40 degrees in Record-Breaking Temperature High Even Though There was No Sun for Days in Alaska
Even though the sun has not been shining Alaska experienced record-breaking temperatures of 40 degrees. A wind shift brought a surge of mild, cold air to this arctic outpost on Monday morning, the northernmost town in Alaska experienced a fleeting taste of winter warmth - at least, relatively speaking. Warmest...
