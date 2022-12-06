ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Snow and Ice Warnings in UK as Many Could Not Afford Heating at Homes

As the weather becomes colder with forecasted frost and freezing temperatures, many residents cannot afford the expensive cost of heating at home. The weather forecast added snow and ice warnings were issued in the UK. Due to the threat of cold-related health risks, the UK issued a cold weather alert...
Cold Weather to Remain Until Weekend in UK

The latest news report showed that the colder weather would remain in portions of the U.K. until the weekend. Snow and freezing temperatures would continue to persist, and residents need heating to alleviate the colder temperatures. A Cold Weather Alert 3 was issued on Wednesday, December 7, in England due...
Arctic Freeze Starts, Met Office Warns That It Will Last for at Least a Week

After a major incident was declared with thousands of Brits unable to cook or heat their homes, the Met Office today issued a warning that a brutal blast of Arctic air could whip through the nation for at least a week. Large portions of Britain will experience snow showers and...
Underwater Graveyard in Australia Houses Fossilized Shark Teeth, Some from Megalodon

Off the coast of Western Australia, hundreds of fossilized shark teeth have been found in an underwater cemetery. A tooth from the prehistoric ancestor of the prehistoric monster predator, the megalodon, was found among the specimens. Net Full of Teeth. Researchers from Australia's National Science Agency (CSIRO) made the peculiar...
Oceanic Large Manta Ray Species Found on Ecuador's Coast, Research Shows

A large and healthy manta ray population found on the Ecuador coast is ten times larger than the usual species. The study explained that the place is considered healthy and favorable to a large manta ray population to roam over the coast of Peru and southern Ecuador. The species of...
Severe Thunderstorms Develop over Queensland, Bombarded with Damaging Winds, Giant Hails and Rain

Severe thunderstorms have developed over Queensland and its surrounding areas in recent days, while relatively cooler temperatures in the southern part of the country. This is according to Australia weather authorities who predicted that there will be multiple weather hazards for parts of Australia this weekend. Queensland Severe Thunderstorms. In...

