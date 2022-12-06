Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Santa comes to Denham Springs Saturday during the Kiwanis Club Christmas parade
Santa waved to the crowd Saturday as he rolled down Range Avenue during the annual Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs Christmas parade. Marching units, floats and a roller derby group were part of the parade.
theadvocate.com
'National Treasure: Edge of History,' shot in Baton Rouge, debuting Wednesday on Disney+
Six months into her Baton Rouge stay, actress Lisette Olivera had established her favorites: For thrifting, it was Time Warp Boutique, The Pink Elephant Antiques or The Vintage-Violet Boutique; and for a good cup of joe, French Press Coffee. What wasn't her favorite — all the rain and thunderstorms. Not...
theadvocate.com
Santa arrives in Gonzales for the annual tree lighting ceremony
Mayor Barney Arceneaux and members of the City Council ushered in the Christmas season Dec. 2 at the annual city tree lighting ceremony. Outside and around City Hall, colorful light displays welcomed families who came out for the celebration. Across the street and inside the Gonzales Civic Center, performers with Center Stage Performing Arts Academy sang and danced their holiday show.
theadvocate.com
A success in Sorrento. Boucherie and Balloon Festival crowns cooking champs.
When Joey Cornett won the Boucherie and Balloon Festival's cracklin-cooking contest Dec. 4, he was repeated a victory he had won in 2010, the last time the festival was in Sorrento. After being held at several locations including one outside the Sorrento, the festival returned to its home on Airline...
theadvocate.com
Once-a-week garbage collection in Baton Rouge at a higher cost? Council members question plan
Baton Rouge residents could pay almost 25% more for garbage, recycling and trash collection and see pickups reduced to once a week — but some Metro Council members say they may not vote for that plan. Council members reached by phone last week were divided over the proposed 10-year...
brproud.com
Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville
Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Cypress presents 9 debutantes at ball in Plaquemine
The Krewe of Cypress introduced nine young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 26 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. Olivia Helen Baudin, daughter of Pamela and Stan Baudin, presented by her grandparents, Helen and Patrick Pendley, and escorted by her grandfather. Mary Kate “Katie”...
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
theadvocate.com
Authorities book 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. George Jarrow, 33, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, first-offense DWI, vehicular negligent injuring,...
theadvocate.com
He was a quiet kid with autism. Now, on the road to rock stardom, one show at a time
If one could achieve rock-star status through determination alone, Joseph Square would be a household name. For now, the 25-year-old entertainer's fan base is pretty much the Ponchatoula area, where his high-energy variety shows have been drawing in the community, sometimes 100 of them, sometimes 20, for the last few years.
theadvocate.com
Boudin bites, vegetable pakora and the taco: Best things we ate this week
It's difficult for restaurants these days to do something truly original. But Pizza Byronz managed to do exactly that with their za boudin bites. This appetizer ($8.95) is exactly what it sounds like: boudin-stuffed pizza bites. One order includes several of these mini calzones that almost look like little hand pies. The perfect snack comes with a pepper jelly dipping sauce that elevates it to another level.
Home for the Holidays drawing winners announced
Tonight is the night! The winner of the 2022 Home for the Holidays was announced on Wednesday on KATC.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge voters approve property taxes for sheriff, St. George fire department
East Baton Rouge Parish voters living in the St. George Fire Protection District on Saturday approved a 25% increase to the department's property tax funding that will go to firefighter pay raises and the purchase of equipment. Parish-wide, voters also chose to renew a 6.9-mill tax that makes up 33%...
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Parish Library Director Danny Gillane withdraws resignation
Lafayette Parish Library Director Danny Gillane has decided not to leave the job after all. Gillane announced in early November that he was quitting effective Jan. 31 after serving just over a year on the job. Meanwhile, he applied to be library director in East Baton Rouge Parish and was a finalist for that job.
theadvocate.com
Man killed by troopers was hauling 250 lbs of cocaine, caused multiple crashes, police say
Before he was shot and killed by a Louisiana State Trooper beside Interstate 10 near downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday night, a man driving a car filled with nearly 250 pounds of suspected cocaine took police on a cross-parish chase that caused multiple hit-and-run crashes, officials say. The man, identified...
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Gabriel presents 18 debutantes at ball in Lafayette
The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette. Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns. Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis. Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan...
theadvocate.com
Two properties at 4 Corners sold for nearly $3 million; What will become of the old bank building?
Two buildings at the Four Corners area of Lafayette have been sold in separate deals for nearly $3 million. Glomax LLC of DeRidder bought the former bank building at 1927 W. University Ave. along with the adjoining lots at the corner of University Avenue and Jeanne Street from JP Morgan Chase Bank in September, land records show.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
