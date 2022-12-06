Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: Progressive Indian Restaurant Rooh Lands at No. 6
It’s no secret that a Eurocentric perspective has dominated Columbus’ fine-dining scene. Enter Rooh, offering self-described “progressive” Indian cuisine that playfully draws on tradition while creating something new. While Columbus diners may be used to a certain kind of Indian fare, Rooh is shedding a whole...
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 5, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing is a Quadruple Threat
Since its inception in 2013, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing has been a solid triple threat: an award-winning restaurant led by an accomplished culinary team; a taproom that’s constantly abuzz with live music, special beer releases and community fun; and a lauded brewery, led by head brewer Chris Davison, that nails style after style of brew. Roll all of this into a gorgeous Downtown location with polished wooden floors, exposed brick and a lush greenery wall, and it’s a destination that shows off what Columbus does best.
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: At No. 4, The Refectory Exudes Elegance, Fine Execution
Good luck trying to name every once-trendy restaurant that has come and gone since the Refectory became the top local destination for French food decades ago. Much easier to name: The one local restaurant with a link to Paul Bocuse, the colossus of French cooking whose name graces the de facto culinary Olympics, the Bocuse d’Or.
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
The Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurants in Columbus
Sometimes you want food that’s fast, but it’s not fast food. That’s where fast casual comes into play. Something just a little bit tastier, but but without the time and money commitment of a full blown sit-down dining experience. This year, our readers voted for Condado as...
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
The Perfect Chicken Tenders Are Waiting For You On The East Side
There’s a new place to go when the craving for perfect fried chicken his. Located within the East Market, Just Chicken has a simple menu and an even simpler philosophy: to serve incredible fried chicken to Columbus. D’Andre and Mike wanted to find for that they were passionate about swell as food that people could get hyped for, and that’s when they landed on a chicken-based menu.
The Red Coat Suspects: Who’s Responsible for the Umbrella Girl’s Holiday Wardrobe Change?
It’s one of German Village’s most beloved traditions. When the weather gets colder in December, someone puts a festive red and white coat on the Umbrella Girl statue in Schiller Park. There’s no precise routine to it. It just happens one day early in the month. But when the outfit arrives, it provides a jolt of joy to the neighborhood—a playful, charming and quintessential German Village moment.
Red Hen Cafe & Bakery opens in Plain City
A large group gathered recently for the grand opening of the Red Hen Cafe & Bakery, 542 W. Main St., Plain City. Owned by Renita Yoder, the cafe is open Monday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The breakfast menu includes homemade pastries and sandwiches. The lunch menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. Drinks, lattes, and coffees are offered, as well. For a full menu and ordering options, visit www.theredhen.cafe or call (614) 733-0421.
New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year
A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
Kroger adds Mix Food Halls to bring new options to dinner tables
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever asked a friend, family member, or co-worker, “what do you want to eat?” You’re familiar with the disappointment when their answer isn’t what you may have been hoping to hear. It’s why one grocery giant in Ohio is trying to help solve that familiar dilemma with the simple […]
Thieves steal $17,000 worth of sound equipment from Brewery District concert venue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Brewery District music spot is now scrambling to find new sound equipment after being forced to temporarily close after thieves broke into the venue over the weekend. "I feel very violated," said Yalan Papillons, owner of Double Happiness, a concert spot on South Front...
Winter Fun in Fairfield County
Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events still happening in our community! Grab your coat and bundle up for some winter fun in Fairfield County. Lancaster Holiday Spirit Trail | 12/01/2022 – 12/31/2022. Take a stroll or drive around Lancaster, Ohio this...
This adoptable dog is ready for a ‘Lord of the Rings’ marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Shirley, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to cuddle up with a new owner for the holidays. “She knows what a home is and she knows that that’s where she is supposed to be,” said Ivy Dorow, foster coordinator. Shirley has previously been in […]
FREE EVENT – Stoutsville will Have a Christmas Night Parade
Stoutsville- A local small town will have its Christmas parade and Christmas tree lighting celebration on the same night and is welcoming all to come to enjoy the festivities. The events will start off at 3:30 pm on 12/17 with the town’s Christmas Tree decorations, and secret Santa at the park shelter house. At 6 pm a parade will start at the edge of town and make its way to the park where a Caroling group will sing. Shortly afterward they will light the tree, and visits with Santa can occur.
Top 10 Columbus Neighborhoods
Your favorite neighborhood is probably your own. Or maybe it’s the one you’d like to move into. Either way, our readers cast their votes in our annual “Best of” survey and for the second year in a row they named Clintonville as the number one Columbus neighborhood.
Police: Woman steals purse from shopping cart in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said stole a purse from a cart at an east Columbus department store. Police said the theft happened on Oct. 26 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Meijer store on the 8000 block of East Broad Street. According to police, the woman allegedly […]
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shop
Naz Thrift shop opens and hopes to make a difference as a clothing store. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern Reporter. Tayla Davis’ Christian faith and love of fashion led her to open Naz Thrift, a vintage clothing business.
Six Direct Flights Launching/Relaunching at Columbus Airport in 2023
Low-fare airline Breeze Airways confirmed this morning that it will be resuming seasonal service from the John Glenn International Airport next Spring with four returning routes and two new direct flights. The two new routes include:. Orange County, CA — Starting March 29. Raleigh-Durham, NC — Starting May 18...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
