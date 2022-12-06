Read full article on original website
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
$100 billion being distributed by government to businesses
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Giogio Travato (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Yes, you read that right. That's $100 billion with a "b." The Commerce department, under the guidance of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, will be distributing nearly $100 billion dollars to some businesses in the United States. This amount is roughly 10 times the department’s annual budget. (source) This money will be used to strengthen the U.S. chip industry and to also help expand high-speed internet access throughout the country.
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
pv-magazine-usa.com
DOE announces $8 million for six agrivoltaic research projects
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Foundational Agrivoltaic Research for Megawatt Scale (FARMS) funding, which has allocated $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia. The projects are intended to provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities, and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics, defined as the co-location of solar energy generation and agricultural production, which can include traditional crops as well as livestock grazing and pollinator gardens.
csengineermag.com
Future of Construction
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the construction industry was 3.5 percent in July 2022. The last time it was lower than this was in September 2019, about six months before the initial lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest it has been for nearly three years; the labor shortage remains one of the most critical construction industry trends for 2022, per The Hartford.
WebMD
When Feds Pull Subsidy, Cost of Paxlovid Will Hit Americans Hard
Dec. 7, 2022 -- About 6 million Americans have received the medication Paxlovid for free to prevent COVID-19 hospitalization and even death. But next year, the government will no longer subsidize the cost, and Americans will have to pay for the Pfizer drug just like any other medicine. The cost...
topgear.com
Looks like they’re still persisting with that hyperloop thing
American company HyperloopTT gets many millions to buy that pie in the sky... we think. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You remember hyperloop, right? It’s the latest go-around of the ‘vactrain’ idea that’s been around for more than a century, now with a sleek and modern makeover, big-name investors and rich reserves of start-up jargon. And good luck to them with that.
Montecito’s Chip Conk Named Key Influencer in Healthcare Real Estate
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Chip Conk, CEO of Nashville-based Montecito Medical, has been named as a “Key Influencer in Healthcare Real Estate.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005961/en/ GlobeSt.com Key Influencer Award 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
Spending on climate-smart projects hard to track, says UCS
Meat, dairy, and livestock are likely to get a larger share of the funding than other commodities in the USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, though it’s hard to track spending on the pilot projects, said a Union of Concerned Scientists blog on Thursday. “The biggest challenge to understanding where the USDA is investing this $2.8 billion was a lack of detailed data.”
foodlogistics.com
Virtual Job Assessment Tool for Commercial Drivers
Modern Hire launched the Virtual Job Tryout (VJT) for Drivers, a preconfigured pre-hire assessment for candidates seeking employment as a commercial driver. VJT for Drivers enables recruiting teams responsible for large volume hiring to quickly, ethically and more accurately identify best-fit candidates based on job-specific content. “As part of Modern...
crypto-economy.com
Decentraland Launched LAND Rental Platform
It is now possible to earn money by renting out your property through the new rentals platform created by Decentraland. Using a combination of signatures stored in a server managed by the Decentraland Foundation AND Ethereum transactions (on-chain), the new Land Renting System enables LAND owners and Tenants to rent LAND securely and in a trustless way through multi-signature keys.
45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation
Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With wind power picking up as a viable energy source, new research shows U.S. air quality is getting better, benefiting all Americans' health. There was one caveat to the findings, however: Only about a third of the potentially enormous health benefit is being...
