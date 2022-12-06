ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, PA

Canton Student Anna Payne Is Horse Reigning State Champion

Anna Payne, a senior from Canton Area High School, is the Horse Reining State Champion. In today’s broadcast – Canton Home Page Correspondent, Tanya Route, spoke with Anna about her championship and going to Delaware State University. Credits:. Videography: Ethan Chabala. Video Editing: Ethan Chabala. Anchor: Tanya Route.
CANTON, PA
WBRE

Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Morgan Myles moves on to ‘The Voice’ finale

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles is advancing to The Voice finale next week. She was the second early save of the night, making it to the top five. Other finalists include Team Blake’s Bryce Leather-Wood, Bodie, and Brayden Lape. Team Legend’s Omar also won an instant save for the fifth and […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

North Branch of Susquehanna River named finalist for PA River of the Year

Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper As Angie Tuttle paddled and fished her way down the North Branch of the Susquehanna River from Howland Preserve to Riverside Park in Tunkhannock, she had a feeling something was watching her and following along. “I just kept fishing and floating and then I heard cracking branches up on the bank,” she said. “I looked and saw a tiny little fox face looking around...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Newswatch 16

Fighting hunger in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A grocery store is lightening the heavy load of the rising costs of food in Lycoming County. Weis Markets handed over a check for $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. With inflation, the food bank says their needs have increased by about 20 percent. This...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Sunbury

If you are finding for the hospital perfect in the Sunbury metropolis, you have reached the accurate house. You are going to get a hospital perfect details in Sunbury. You will get a Web Link details, estimate regular users ratings, Hotline, details area, and also a directional link from your house. This details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County farm is reindeer ready

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Riverside laundromat burglarized again

RIVERSIDE, Pa. — When Jessica Brouse walked into The Laundry Room of Riverside, she found quite a mess. Security cameras showed her what happened. "Two people came in, a man and a woman came in, and broke into the change machine's room and then proceeded to literally take the whole change machine out of the wall," Brouse said.
RIVERSIDE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County

Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

NorCo 911 Coordinator Resigns, Replacement Sought

SUNBURY – Northumberland County 911 Coordinator Russ Fellman has resigned. County Commissioner Joe Klebon, who oversees the 911 center, said Wednesday Fellman submitted his resignation November 30. The county is now advertising for a full-time replacement. Fellman’s resignation comes following various incidents, including the Northumberland County Fire Chiefs Association...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
BUnow

Special Election Set for January 31st

State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. To accept a position to counsel Kim Ward. Kim Ward is the interim President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. The President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate is third in line to the Governorship as well as to preside over the Senate in case of the Lieutenant Governor’s absence. John Gordner has been the State Senator since 2003. The 27th district includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder County, and a section of Luzerne County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County

Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hit and run accident reported

Turbot Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a driver who hit a parked car in Northumberland County. Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1085 Hamilton Street in Turbot Township. The driver apparently attempted to back down the street and hit the front left corner of a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver then fled the scene. The Honda was parked on the south side of Hamilton Street facing east, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-1557667.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County Patriots sue county for failure to audit 2020 election

Williamsport, Pa. — One day after the Lycoming County Commissioners held a public meeting to solidify their promise for a hand recount in two races of the 2020 election, they were hit with a lawsuit. Two members of the Lycoming County Patriots group filed a suit against Lycoming County officials on Dec. 6 for failing to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election after they presented officials with alleged evidence of fraud. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Two Alarm Fire Damages Home in Mifflinburg Friday

MIFFLINBURG – Several volunteer fire crews from Union and Snyder counties are responding to a two-alarm house fire in Mifflinburg. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the blaze was first reported at 261 Walnut Street around 2:40 p.m. Friday and a second alarm was called minutes later. Emergency communications have indicated the blazed was knocked down around 3 p.m.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
