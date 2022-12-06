ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

FHP: Pedestrian dies in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred in Osceola County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a sedan driving on Poinciana Boulevard near U.S. Highway 192 hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The 66-year-old man who was struck by the vehicle...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash at the intersection in Micco, Florida

A 22-year-old Palm Bay man was killed Wednesday at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 1 in Micco, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 74-year-old man driving a red Toyota Tundra was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street and U.S. Highway 1, the intersection leading into Little Hollywood.
MICCO, FL
WESH

Deadly Orange County crash shuts down major road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly Orange County crash shut down a major road Thursday morning. It was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of SR-528 WB at Dallas Boulevard and officials say at least one person has died. All westbound lanes were shut down and traffic was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Crime report for week 12-09-22

Ashley Elizabeth Curtis, of Cocoa, aggravated battery. Nicole Woodard, of Cocoa, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting officer without violence. Trevor Dante Merritt, of Rockledge, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibit of firearm or dangerous weapon, shooting or throwing missile into...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WESH

8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy