WESH
FHP: Pedestrian dies in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred in Osceola County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a sedan driving on Poinciana Boulevard near U.S. Highway 192 hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The 66-year-old man who was struck by the vehicle...
fox35orlando.com
Family of beloved Florida high school quarterback killed in crash demands answers from FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - Derek and Deanna Miner say it’s been 46 days since their son was killed in a car accident. For them, that meant 46 days without answers. "FHP’s not talking to me – they haven’t talked to me. They refuse to talk to me," Derek Miner told FOX 35.
sebastiandaily.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash at the intersection in Micco, Florida
A 22-year-old Palm Bay man was killed Wednesday at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 1 in Micco, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 74-year-old man driving a red Toyota Tundra was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street and U.S. Highway 1, the intersection leading into Little Hollywood.
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
Troopers investigate deadly crash after man hit by car in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night in Osceola County. Troopers said the fatal crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Poinciana Boulevard. Troopers said a man was hit by a car at the...
WESH
Deadly Orange County crash shuts down major road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly Orange County crash shut down a major road Thursday morning. It was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of SR-528 WB at Dallas Boulevard and officials say at least one person has died. All westbound lanes were shut down and traffic was...
WESH
22-year-old woman dead after being struck by two vehicles in Melbourne Beach
Officials have released new details about a pedestrian killed in Melbourne Beach Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old woman walked in front of an SUV after getting into a fight with two other women. According to the crash report, the Melbourne woman was arguing with the other people on...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Crime report for week 12-09-22
Ashley Elizabeth Curtis, of Cocoa, aggravated battery. Nicole Woodard, of Cocoa, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting officer without violence. Trevor Dante Merritt, of Rockledge, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibit of firearm or dangerous weapon, shooting or throwing missile into...
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.
Wrong-way driver in crash that killed motorcyclist believed to be Orange County corrections officer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is still in mourning after a 60-year-old husband and father was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week. A wrong-way driver in a BMW struck the motorcyclist on State Road 520 then ran from the scene. The motorcyclist who died was identified as 60-year-old Paulo Carvalho.
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
WESH
Affidavit: Sister tried to save mother from brother during deadly Kissimmee stabbing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Matthew Sisley, confessed to stabbing and killing his mother and also stabbing and injuring his sister in their Kissimmee home last month. In an interview with detectives, he claimed he attacked his mom because she "never pushed...
fox35orlando.com
'Worst feeling in the world': Mom grieves after daughter drowns on what was to be 18th birthday weekend
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - "It was supposed to be the best weekend," Christine Marceline told FOX 35, describing a mother-daughter trip to Florida. Marceline's daughter, Danielle, was celebrating her 18th birthday. The dream weekend became this parent's worst nightmare. It was the pair's first trip to Florida. Over the weekend,...
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
Florida Man Who Beat His Father With “Metal Object” Found Hiding In A Swamp
A Florida man whom deputies were searching for since Tuesday was captured on Thursday hiding in a swamp. “Our outstanding Deputies caught Mr. Cory Phillipe, who escaped into the swamp after beating his father with a metal object, said Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff Marcos
Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WESH
8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
WESH
Ocean rescue warns of dangerous conditions along Brevard coast after 3 drownings
It’s been a deadly few days on the beaches of Brevard County with three drownings just since Saturday. This comes after the county has not had any drowning deaths on its beaches in all of 2022. Serious beach erosion from the two recent hurricanes has created dangerous rip currents...
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said. No injures were reported.
