Albany Herald
Baby whose parents refused blood from vaccinated donors undergoes lifesaving heart surgery
A six-month-old baby whose parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against Covid-19 has been operated on in a New Zealand hospital. Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, would remain under the...
FDA needs to do better at policing online tobacco retailers, new report says
The US Food and Drug Administration is falling down on the job of policing online tobacco retailers, according to a highly critical new report from the US Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General. The report criticizes the FDA for its lack of oversight, saying that children's...
