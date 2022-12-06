Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
wypr.org
Cellist Amit Peled, in concert with his Peabody student Cello Gang
Midday on Music continues now in the studio of our sister station, WTMD in Towson, where we are fortunate to be joined by members of the Mount Vernon Virtuosi Cello Gang. The founder of the Virtuosi is Amit Peled, an internationally acclaimed ‘cellist and conductor and, for the past two decades, a professor at Hopkins' Peabody Institute conservatory.
wypr.org
2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellows: Alanna Taylor and Bria Evans
Today we meet two Open Society Institute-Baltimore 2022 community fellows and hear about their projects. There was a lot was going on in Alanna Taylor’s life a few years ago. She was under so much stress, at one point she fainted in the grocery store. It turned out the episode got her connected to health care … and got Taylor thinking about what women over 40 need to be successful. That was the germ of Taylor’s project 'Bronze Girl Collective.'
FodorsTravel
6 Fabulous Baltimore Foodie Experiences
Find yourself "charmed" by these culinary hot spots in Baltimore. From the Baltimore Museum of Art’s outstanding Matisse collection to the historic waterfront Fell’s Point neighborhood, there are plenty of reasons to visit Baltimore (from Washington, D.C., it’s an hour’s drive and a 30-minute Amtrak ride). Another reason to plan a long weekend is the city’s incredible foodie scene–sure, you likely know about Maryland blue crabs served in any number of delicious ways (crab fries, anyone?), but here are a few other can’t-miss culinary experiences to check out in Charm City.
Bay Journal
Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline
Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
wypr.org
Allison Loggins Hull: the flutist, composer reflects on her new work
Today, it’s Midday on Music. A little later we’ll hear from the ‘cellist Amit Peled and his Mt. Vernon Virtuosi ‘Cello Gang. But we begin with the composer and flutist Allison Loggins Hull. This Sunday afternoon, the celebrated singer-songwriter Toshi Reagon will team-up with the contemporary...
WTOP
Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities
Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
wypr.org
Baltimore's highway wars: author E.Evans Paull, with Klaus Philipsen
In his new book, Stop the Road: Stories from the Trenches of Baltimore’s Road Wars, retired city planner E. Evans Paull tells the story of transportation plans that were overtly racist, and disastrously short-sighted. Had it not been for the tenacious efforts of neighborhood activists, some of Baltimore’s most cherished and beloved historic neighborhoods would be very different places today.
Annapolis has you covered with holiday activities this year
Annapolis is one Maryland's oldest cities, so they've had a lot of practice throwing holiday parties. It's historic, it's on the bay and a lot is going on this week.
Wbaltv.com
Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation
Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
Upworthy
Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Flying High In The Navy
A Severna Park native is making his childhood dreams come true. Lieutenant Junior Grade Zach St. Lawrence, a 2013 Severna Park High School graduate, was commissioned into the Navy two years ago. “I joined the Navy because I always wanted to serve my country,” St. Lawrence said. "It was my...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's 'Miracle on 34th Street' featured on 'Today'
WBAL-TV's own Jason Newton joined the crew of "Today" for their "Merriest Main Street" segment. He was live from Baltimore's own Miracle on 34th Street with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Bob Hosier, along with his family, who founded the event. As Jason said: "As you know, Baltimore, we do Crabs and Old Bay and football. But we really do, we do Christmas well."
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year: Meet the Judges
This year’s team of judges put 17 sensational new models through their paces, under multiple points of sail and power, after dockside inspections in Annapolis, Maryland. “We assembled this year’s judging panel based on their complementary backgrounds and skill sets, not to mention decades upon decades of combined experience at the helm. If there were a nit to pick, these experts would be all over it.”
Nottingham MD
Baltimore gang leader sentenced to more than 37 years in prison
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore-area gang leader has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett on Thursday sentenced Trayvon Hall, a/k/a “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, yesterday to 454 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, related to his activities as the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Pet of the Week| A Very Playful Kitten
The Maryland SPCA joined the FOX 45 Morning team with a very energetic guest, 10 week old Fredo. Fredo is available for adoption through the SPCA, through their website (https://www.mdspca.org/), or visit in person. The address is 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Baltimore Times
Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office
December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
wypr.org
Baltimore City public school students learn to code with new grants
Baltimore City Public School students inside Claremont Middle and High School gathered on Friday to learn the fundamentals of computer coding. High school senior Felicia Mosely-Putman stood in the hallway of Claremont with green and purple tiles from Sphero Kits. “It’s fun and I hope we keep doing it,” said...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
