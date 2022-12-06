ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery

Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation

When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles getting key player back at practice this week

Last week, the Eagles got Jordan Davis back, and this week they very well may get Avonte Maddox back. The Eagles on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for Maddox, their veteran slot corner. Maddox suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ Nov. 3 win over the Texans and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Darius Slayton: Giants and Eagles fans won't be dining together

If you are drafted by the New York Giants, you learn quickly who your enemies are — the three NFC teams: the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, in his fourth season with the Giants, knows this as well as anyone in the locker room. This week, Philadelphia comes to town with their 11-1 record trying to stamp out the Giants’ playoff hopes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

A Day in the Life of the Linc: The Inside View of a Big Eagles Win

On the morning of October 16th, Lincoln Financial Field sat quiet. The day before, a few feet away, the Phillies had eliminated the Braves to fight their way to the National League Championship Series. After dominating MLS’s Eastern Conference, the Union were resting during their bye week. The Sixers were primed, waiting for opening night. Heck, even the Flyers were 2-0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy