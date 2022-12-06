If you are drafted by the New York Giants, you learn quickly who your enemies are — the three NFC teams: the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, in his fourth season with the Giants, knows this as well as anyone in the locker room. This week, Philadelphia comes to town with their 11-1 record trying to stamp out the Giants’ playoff hopes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO