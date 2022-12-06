Read full article on original website
NFL analysts name Eagles’ biggest threat to reaching Super Bowl
Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 11-1 record and can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, which would keep the road to Super Bowl LVII on schedule to go through Lincoln Financial Field. Unless it doesn’t. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A pair of ESPN analysts...
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
Eagles legend Brian Dawkins has one improvement he'd like to see from NFL's top team
The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's top team with an 11-1 record, but that didn't stop legend Brian Dawkins from finding one thing he'd like to see the team improve upon.
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +7.
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley hurts neck, Leonard Williams likely out vs. Eagles, Xavier McKinney maybe done for year (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Thursday injury report, including the notable addition of Saquon Barkley, who spoke to reporters after practice in the locker room as usual — which perhaps means he does not have a serious injury. Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’...
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
McVay: Mayfield Likely Rams Starter to Finish Year
After leading the Rams to a dramatic Thursday night win, the former No. 1 pick is set to get another shot to prove himself.
NFL is so concerned about questionable fields (like MetLife) that it invokes new rule on pregame workouts
It’s been commonplace to see Eagles practice squad players working out at Lincoln Financial Field before games — running routes, covering receivers, working on pass blocking and more. But a new decree from the NFL has banned practice squad players from pre-game workouts at NFL stadiums. BUY EAGLES...
Texans claim Chiefs DT Taylor Stallworth off waivers, drop DE Michael Dwumfour
The Houston Texans continue to refine their roster with five games to go in the regular season. The Texans made a waiver claim for former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. The 6-2, 305-pounder played six games for the Chiefs in 2022, logging four combined tackles on 53 defensive snaps.
The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
NBC Sports
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
Lakers vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST.
NBC Sports
Eagles getting key player back at practice this week
Last week, the Eagles got Jordan Davis back, and this week they very well may get Avonte Maddox back. The Eagles on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for Maddox, their veteran slot corner. Maddox suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ Nov. 3 win over the Texans and was...
Darius Slayton: Giants and Eagles fans won't be dining together
If you are drafted by the New York Giants, you learn quickly who your enemies are — the three NFC teams: the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, in his fourth season with the Giants, knows this as well as anyone in the locker room. This week, Philadelphia comes to town with their 11-1 record trying to stamp out the Giants’ playoff hopes.
Eagles linebacker surprises kids with message, meals
"It feels great to be an Eagle," said linebacker Nakobe Dean, but his original team was for the Boys and Girls Club in his native Tunica, Mississippi.
Eagles injury report: Key special teamer, N.J. native out against Giants; Quez Watkins, Kyzir White availability revealed
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley hits the field, there is usually a loud yell that follows. It is not only how Bradley announces his arrival but also a way to show his excitement about being ready to play football. However, that signature screen will not be heard Sunday afternoon.
Freshman phenom leads boosted Villanova against Boston College
There’s a direct correlation between the return of Cam Whitmore and Villanova’s two-game winning streak. Whitmore, a highly-touted freshman, had
Phillymag.com
A Day in the Life of the Linc: The Inside View of a Big Eagles Win
On the morning of October 16th, Lincoln Financial Field sat quiet. The day before, a few feet away, the Phillies had eliminated the Braves to fight their way to the National League Championship Series. After dominating MLS’s Eastern Conference, the Union were resting during their bye week. The Sixers were primed, waiting for opening night. Heck, even the Flyers were 2-0.
Trea Turner details Bryce Harper's role in his decision to join Phillies
New Phillie Trea Turner talked about the role his former teammate Bryce Harper played in him deciding to come to Philadelphia. Harper was the first phone call Turner received after signing his 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies.
