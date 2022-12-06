Read full article on original website
Texas This Week: Austin City Council District 5 candidates
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the candidates for Austin City Council District 5 share why voters should elect them. 1. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lays out 2023 legislative priorities. Giving Texas homeowners some property tax relief is at the top of Lt. Gov....
Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The paper reports it's his second raise since taking the job nearly five...
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
Austin Energy to increase base rates annually through 2025 after city council vote
AUSTIN, Texas — After weeks of discussion, including several opportunities for public input, the Austin City Council on Thursday approved a rate increase for Austin Energy customers. Right now, residential customers are paying a $10 "customer charge" each month. But, starting next year, that charge will be $13 per...
Austin City Council approves ordinance to lower speed limit on section of Barton Springs Road
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council met on Thursday to go over 99 items that were slated on the agenda, including changing the speed limit for a section of Barton Spring Road. During the meeting, interim transportation director Richard Mendoza discussed the idea of lowering the speed limit...
Safety improvements coming soon to William Cannon Drive
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a construction contract paving the way for mobility and safety improvements for William Cannon Drive between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway. The decision authorizes the City of Austin's Corridor Program Office (CPO) to execute a contract with...
Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been
AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen. "Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going...
Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
South Austin neighbors say homeless encampment brings hazardous conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood with nearby homeless encampments is left wondering what more it can do after reports to 311, 911 and emails to the district's councilmembers provided no help. "We just called to do what we could to see it getting taken care of, but...
Homeless camp complaints rise in South Austin neighborhood
Residents in a South Austin neighborhood want the City to do something about a homeless camp near their homes. Neighbors say it is creating unsafe conditions.
Central Texas Food Bank, Workforce Solutions partnering to feed, find jobs for those in need
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank and Workforce Solutions Capital Area are partnering for an event Thursday to help those in need get food and job placement assistance ahead of the holidays. The "Fed Today, Work Tomorrow" event will be held at Workforce Solutions Capital Area...
Adoptions open after 34 roosters seized in cockfighting bust
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are seeking out homes for 32 roosters after a cockfighting bust in Austin last month. The Austin Police Department seized nine hens and 34 roosters in the bust on Nov. 10. The animals were removed from their owners after the court case, and the nine hens and two roosters were later adopted.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Trail of Lights, 37th Street Lights and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From twinkling lights to a nightmare before Christmas, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of...
Austin SWAT responds to barricaded subject call on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's SWAT team responded to a barricaded subject call Thursday evening in East Austin. Police were on scene on the 4400 block of Airport Blvd. The public is asked to avoid the area and nearby apartments have been evacuated. In a press conference...
Traffic deaths a big concern in Austin as numbers near last year's record
AUSTIN, Texas — City council members are concerned about Austin's record-high rate of traffic fatalities. They say most fatal crashes are happening on freeways, frontage roads and major roadways, and one reason for that includes the inability to redesign those roadways because they're not owned by the City. Another...
With Austin's rapid growth, how does the airport plan to keep up?
AUSTIN, Texas — Holiday travel is set to ramp up again as Christmas and New Year's approach. And, as Austin grows, our city's airport is trying to keep up. This year, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has set and broken multiple passenger records, and staff say they're seeing no signs of a slowdown.
Pet of the Week: Meet Rosa
Juan Negrette with Austin Pets Alive! introduces us to a 2-month-old terrier mix named Rosa.
Williamson County settles use-of-force lawsuit against deputy over domestic dispute call
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County will soon pay a woman $200,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a former deputy. At the time, KVUE reported a woman told deputies she did not want them to enter her apartment to search for her boyfriend after neighbors called 911 to report a possible assault.
Body found in ditch in southeast Austin near Del Valle
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The location where the body was found has been updated following clarification from ATCEMS. A body was found in a ditch in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. According to the Texas DPS, which is leading the investigation, the call was first reported to...
Austin renters could soon see relief in monthly rates, research shows
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin renters could soon see relief in monthly rates, according to a recent study by Apartment List, a research firm that studies rent prices across the U.S. Overall, rent in Austin is still up about 24.7% since the start of the pandemic. But, in November, prices...
