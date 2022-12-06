ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Texas This Week: Austin City Council District 5 candidates

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the candidates for Austin City Council District 5 share why voters should elect them. 1. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lays out 2023 legislative priorities. Giving Texas homeowners some property tax relief is at the top of Lt. Gov....
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The paper reports it's his second raise since taking the job nearly five...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Safety improvements coming soon to William Cannon Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a construction contract paving the way for mobility and safety improvements for William Cannon Drive between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway. The decision authorizes the City of Austin's Corridor Program Office (CPO) to execute a contract with...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Adoptions open after 34 roosters seized in cockfighting bust

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are seeking out homes for 32 roosters after a cockfighting bust in Austin last month. The Austin Police Department seized nine hens and 34 roosters in the bust on Nov. 10. The animals were removed from their owners after the court case, and the nine hens and two roosters were later adopted.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Traffic deaths a big concern in Austin as numbers near last year's record

AUSTIN, Texas — City council members are concerned about Austin's record-high rate of traffic fatalities. They say most fatal crashes are happening on freeways, frontage roads and major roadways, and one reason for that includes the inability to redesign those roadways because they're not owned by the City. Another...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

With Austin's rapid growth, how does the airport plan to keep up?

AUSTIN, Texas — Holiday travel is set to ramp up again as Christmas and New Year's approach. And, as Austin grows, our city's airport is trying to keep up. This year, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has set and broken multiple passenger records, and staff say they're seeing no signs of a slowdown.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Body found in ditch in southeast Austin near Del Valle

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The location where the body was found has been updated following clarification from ATCEMS. A body was found in a ditch in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. According to the Texas DPS, which is leading the investigation, the call was first reported to...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy