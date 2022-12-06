ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Games for NFL's Week 14 Schedule

By Ben Weinrib
 3 days ago

Here are the five NFL games you don't want to miss in Week 14 of the 2022 season.

Josh Allen and the Bills will try and draw even with Jets on Sunday after losing the first matchup with their AFC East rivals in Week 9.

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season brings a promising slate, with most of the games featuring divisional rivalries. Bad blood can make mediocre games into good ones, but there are plenty of quality games just on the merits this weekend.

Of course, health concerns have taken a couple of games down a peg. Lamar Jackson's knee injury weakens a classic Ravens-Steelers matchup, while Matthew Stafford landing on injured reserve removes much of the intrigue from the Rams' " Thursday Night Football " matchup against the Raiders.

What's left is an array of potential playoff previews and high-stakes games between familiar foes. There's no time to waste, so let's break down the best of what Week 14 has to offer.

(Note: All games listed in ET)

Top 5 Games of Week 14

5. Buccaneers vs. 49ers, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

FOX

San Francisco is down yet another quarterback, so the Niners are turning to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. The former Iowa State star acquitted himself quite well in his debut, so it's fitting that his first start will come against the most famous late-round QB. The Bucs are in (relatively) great shape to win a terrible NFC South, but if they can't top a beat-up Niners team, it seems unlikely they'll make a splash in the playoffs, even with Tom Brady.

4. Browns vs. Bengals, Sunday at 1 p.m.

CBS

Yes, the Browns won and even covered the spread last week in Deshaun Watson's debut, but all three touchdowns against the Texans came on defense or special teams. Watson looked very much like a quarterback who hadn't played in 700 days. Cleveland will have a much harder challenge this week, on the road against a Bengals team that just disposed of the Chiefs for the third time in 11 months.

3. Dolphins vs. Chargers, Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

NBC

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses but still have high hopes for the playoffs. But what really adds intrigue to this game is that Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are facing off. The debate between them and Joe Burrow for the best quarterback in the 2020 draft is alive and well, and Tua got the edge in their only other matchup, although neither rookie played particularly well.

2. Eagles vs. Giants, Sunday at 1 p.m.

FOX

The Giants kept their playoff hopes alive last week by tying the Commanders, but they'll need to start pulling out wins soon. This is their first of two games in five weeks against the Eagles, who are coming off an absolutely dominant win over the Titans.

1. Jets vs. Bills, Sunday at 1 p.m.

CBS

A lot rides on this game for both teams, even if they're in different places in the playoff picture. FiveThirtyEight gives the Jets a coin-flip chance (49 percent) of making the playoffs now, but a win over the Bills would push their odds to 78 percent. A loss drops that to 42 percent. Meanwhile, the Bills are a virtual playoff certainty, but their divisional and first-round bye chances will fluctuate dramatically depending on a win (83 percent, 52 percent) or a loss (53 percent, 19 percent).

