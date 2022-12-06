Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
ascopost.com
T-DXd Yields Superior Outcomes Over Chemotherapy-Based Regimens in Patients Previously Treated With T-DM1: DESTINY-Breast02
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with ado-trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented by Ian Krop, MD, PhD, and colleagues at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (Abstract GS2-01).
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
ascopost.com
Addition of Daratumumab to Bortezomib/Dexamethasone in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma: CASTOR Trial Final Overall Survival Analysis
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Sonneveld et al, the final overall survival analysis of the phase III CASTOR trial has shown a significant overall survival benefit with daratumumab plus bortezomib/dexamethasone (D-Vd) vs bortezomib/dexamethasone alone (Vd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The primary analysis...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
SGLT2 Inhibitors Show Heart Protection in People With Kidney Disease
The group of type 2 diabetes drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors reduced the risk for cardiovascular problems among adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a new analysis presented at the American Heart Association’s 2022 Scientific Sessions and described in a news release from the organization. SGLT2 inhibitors...
ascopost.com
ASTRO Issues Updated Guideline on Radiation Therapy for Patients With Endometrial Cancer
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provided recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer, according to a newly updated clinical guideline published by Harkenrider et al in Practical Radiation Oncology. The guideline also considered the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive postoperative therapy.
curetoday.com
Screening After a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Does lung cancer screening continue after a person is finished with treatment and moves in to the survivorship stage?. During the past couple of decades, lung cancer screening has become more important than ever, owing to the advent of better imaging technology and well-designed clinical trials that have confirmed their effectiveness at early detection and a role in improved outcomes.
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC
Preliminary findings from the KRYSTAL-1 and KRYSTAL-7 trials show the potential for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who’s cancer harbors a KRASG12C mutation. The combination of adagrasib (MRTX849) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has shown a favorable safety and efficacy the first-line setting for...
gastro.org
How to manage acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients with cirrhosis
AGA has released a new Clinical Practice Update providing best practice advice on clinical management of suspected acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients with cirrhosis. AKI should be diagnosed when the serum creatinine increases by ≥ 0.3 mg/dl within 48 hours, or ≥50 percent from baseline or when the urine output is reduced below 0.5ml/kg/hr for > 6 hours.
ascopost.com
Addition of First-Line Atezolizumab to Vemurafenib/Cobimetinib in BRAF V600–Mutant Advanced Melanoma
Interim Overall Survival Analysis of the IMspire150 Trial. As reported in The Lancet Oncology by Paolo A. Ascierto, MD, and colleagues, the second interim overall survival analysis of the phase III IMspire150 trial has shown a numeric but statistically nonsignificant improvement with the addition of first-line atezolizumab to vemurafenib and cobimetinib in patients with BRAF V600–mutant advanced melanoma.
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
targetedonc.com
Dostarlimab Extends PFS and Elicits Better Responses vs Pembrolizumab in NSCLC
Frontline treatment with dostarlimab and chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression and led to better objective response rates and progression-free survival vs pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-squamous non–small cell lung cancer. Dostarlimab (Jemperli) plus chemotherapy achieved a positive confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and median progression-free survival...
physiciansweekly.com
US Sodium-glucose Cotransporter-2 Inhibitors and Ejection Fraction
The EMPEROR-Preserved (Empagliflozin Outcome Trial in Patients with Chronic Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction) and DELIVER (Dapagliflozin Evaluation to Improve the Lives of Patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction Heart Failure) trials have significant implications in the United States, where the use of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors has increased by more than 40% in patients with heart failure (HF) and left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF). The goal of this study was to determine the population-level effect of lowering worsening HF episodes with SGLT-2 inhibitors in people with LVEF greater than 40% in the United States. Using an analytic decision model, researchers mapped newly eligible LVEF distributions from the Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure registry onto self-reported HF data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2015 and 2018.
KXLY
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes Up PFS in Advanced Melanoma
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced melanoma, infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) is associated with significantly longer progression-free survival than ipilimumab treatment, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Maartje W. Rohaan, M.D., from...
ascopost.com
Potential Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Place of Death Among Medicaid-Insured and Commercially Insured Patients With Cancer in Washington State
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Panattoni et al found that patients dying from cancer located in Washington State who were insured by Medicaid were more likely to die at home without hospice services during the COVID-19 pandemic than those with commercial insurance. Study Details. The...
