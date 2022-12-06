Read full article on original website
Related
Succulents make a great addition to your Brevard landscape | Sally Scalera
If you would like to add some unique plants to the landscape, porch or home, consider succulent plants. Succulents have thick, fleshy stems, leaves or roots that are designed to hold water. They come in a variety of shapes and colors, so they can be a beautiful addition to any area. As a group, they are easy to care for because they are drought tolerant. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that means that they don’t need...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0