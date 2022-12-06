Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
This Weekend In Laramie: MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS EDITION
Don't miss the University of Wyoming's Holiday Market!. Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park (Until Jan 7) Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park. When: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Where: 1916 E Sheridan Street. More Information: Click Here. Mocha & Mugs...
Cheyenne to Host Epic ‘Ice Wars’ Showdown in 2023
The most formidable fighters in the world descend on Cheyenne to determine who is the true 'King of the Rink' on March 24, 2023. The epic showdown culminates in the third installment of the international competition "Ice Wars," the first of which occurred in May of 2021. Presenting 'Ice Wars...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Branding Iron Online
Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023
Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
cowboystatedaily.com
Sig Sauer Suckfest? Not So Fast, Wyoming Gun Enthusiasts Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although 20 self-described gunshot victims have filed a lawsuit against gun maker Sig Sauer claiming defective pistols caused their injuries, some Wyoming gun enthusiasts say they haven’t lost trust in the brand. “I’ve never had any problem with Sig, and...
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap
Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
cowboystatedaily.com
Can A 1,500-Pound Bull Just Disappear? Wyoming 8-Year-Old Hasn’t Given Up Search For Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been nearly a month since Sparkles went missing, but the 8-year-old Wyoming girl who bottle-raised the 3-year-old, 1,500-pound Black Angus bull hasn’t given up hope of finding her best friend. “We’re actively trying to find him, to follow...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
cowboystatedaily.com
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/8/22–12/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wyoming Head Coach: ‘Where’s the Loyalty From the Fans?’
LARAMIE -- Wyoming snapped a four-game losing skid Tuesday night, knocking off Texas A&M-Commerce 91-76 inside a sparse Arena-Auditorium. During his postgame press conference, Jeff Linder said he was proud of the way his team responded to the recent adversity. He raved about the collective toughness and grit of a starting lineup that featured a trio of players from the Allen Edwards' era, Hunter Maldonado, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson.
capcity.news
Wyoming transit seek Cheyenne community input on proposed route to Fort Collins
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – During the first two weeks of December, Cheyenne community members can provide input regarding a proposed public transit connection between the city and Fort Collins, Colorado. Anyone can complete an online survey about the potential route at www.cowytransitstudy.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. Survey questions...
Two More Cowboys Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- If you're keeping track at home, the count now stands at six. That's the number of Wyoming football players that have announced their decision to leave the program since the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday. On Day 1, wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho...
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners allow sheriff’s office to purchase $73K worth of riot gear
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will be able to purchase more than $73,000 worth of riot gear equipment following an action Tuesday by the County Commissioners. Commissioners gave their nod of approval for the sheriff’s office to proceed with its $73,816 purchase of riot gear...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Homeless Man Wanted Kids Back, Then Didn’t Show Up For Court And Lost Parental Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne man who did not show up to a scheduled court hearing to argue his merits as a father rightfully lost his parental rights, the Wyoming Supreme Court has determined. Frank Landis Roberts IV asked the state Supreme Court last...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0