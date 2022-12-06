ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

This Weekend In Laramie: MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS EDITION

Don't miss the University of Wyoming's Holiday Market!. Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park (Until Jan 7) Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park. When: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Where: 1916 E Sheridan Street. More Information: Click Here. Mocha & Mugs...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne to Host Epic ‘Ice Wars’ Showdown in 2023

The most formidable fighters in the world descend on Cheyenne to determine who is the true 'King of the Rink' on March 24, 2023. The epic showdown culminates in the third installment of the international competition "Ice Wars," the first of which occurred in May of 2021. Presenting 'Ice Wars...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Branding Iron Online

Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023

Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Sig Sauer Suckfest? Not So Fast, Wyoming Gun Enthusiasts Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although 20 self-described gunshot victims have filed a lawsuit against gun maker Sig Sauer claiming defective pistols caused their injuries, some Wyoming gun enthusiasts say they haven’t lost trust in the brand. “I’ve never had any problem with Sig, and...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap

Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/8/22–12/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Head Coach: ‘Where’s the Loyalty From the Fans?’

LARAMIE -- Wyoming snapped a four-game losing skid Tuesday night, knocking off Texas A&M-Commerce 91-76 inside a sparse Arena-Auditorium. During his postgame press conference, Jeff Linder said he was proud of the way his team responded to the recent adversity. He raved about the collective toughness and grit of a starting lineup that featured a trio of players from the Allen Edwards' era, Hunter Maldonado, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Two More Cowboys Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- If you're keeping track at home, the count now stands at six. That's the number of Wyoming football players that have announced their decision to leave the program since the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday. On Day 1, wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

