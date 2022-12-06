Read full article on original website
downriversundaytimes.com
Riverview osteopath appointed to Michigan board
RIVERVIEW – Dr. Craig S. Glines of Riverview has been appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, effective Jan. 1, 2023, for a four-year term. He currently serves as the director of Medical Education for Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Trenton and Southfield,...
The Oakland Press
Holiday toy drives and charitable organizations seeking donations in Oakland County
For area residents who want to brighten a child’s day, or donate to help those in need during the holidays, here’s a list of toy drives and charitable organizations:. • Birmingham Fire Department in support of Toys for Tots, is hosting a toy drive through Dec. 19. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls of all ages can be dropped off at both fire stations. Station 1 is located at 572 South Adams Road (between Hazel Street and Bowers Street) and Station 2 is located at 1600 West Maple Road (between Fairfax Street and Chesterfield Street), www.facebook.com/BhamGov.
The Oakland Press
Oakland Schools instructor receives national award
Juwan Willis, Sr., an ASE Certified automotive technician at Oakland Schools Technical Campus in Pontiac, was recently honored with a national achievement award — the Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year, according to a press release. The ASE annual awards honor top scorers of the ASE Certification...
The Oakland Press
Commission on Aging offering scam alert presentation for seniors
The Farmington Area Commission on Aging wants to spread the word to seniors about scams targeting their age group by offering a presentation to community organizations, church groups and others. “Scams and the Financial Exploitation of Elders” will be presented on request at locations selected by the interested groups. The...
wdet.org
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed discusses his new role at Wayne County’s health department
Many people know Dr. Abdul El-Sayed from his gubernatorial run in 2018. At that time, he ran as a progressive, promoting things like single-payer health care and higher minimum wages. He lost in the primary to current Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but quickly became known by many in the state for...
Ann Arbor Huron High School ‘in a hold’ after threat to ‘shoot up’ school
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Huron High School is currently “in a hold” in classrooms after learning of a threat made on social media. The Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed officers are working with Ann Arbor Public Schools to identify the source of the social media post, made via Instagram, that threatened to “shoot up” the school on Friday, Dec. 9.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lockdown lifted at Ann Arbor’s Huron High School after threat made on social media
ANN ARBOR – Students at Huron High School were in a holding pattern in classrooms for part of the morning on Friday amid an alleged school shooting threat that emerged on Instagram, district officials said. Parents received an email from Huron Principal Che’ Carter on Friday saying that members...
Ypsilanti officials on the hunt for new city council member
YPSILANTI, MI - For the second time this year, officials in Ypsilanti are on the hunt for a new city council member. Current Ward 3 Council Member Annie Somerville’s election to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in November set up the vacancy, as Somerville plans to resign from city office at the end of the year before starting in the county position.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan puts emergency contract in place to fund paratransit services
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out an emergency contract to continue paratransit services after City Council approved, then denied, a $49-million contract with Transdev at its final session. Duggan secured a contract with four transit providers, bypassing City Council's decision by putting an emergency contract in place for six months starting Jan. 1. The mayor is relying on a city ordinance that allows the office of procurement to act without council approval when there's a...
wdet.org
What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area
Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
We worked for Dr. Ben Carson. We know Dr. Ben Carson. Canceling him is just not right
We worked for Ben Carson. We know Ben Carson. Letting cancel culture erase a school name honoring him is a rejection of his heroism and the American Dream.
Demolition proposed for fire-damaged Ypsilanti building targeted for affordable housing
YPSILANTI, MI - A fire-damaged brick building near downtown Ypsilanti could be demolished to pave way for a new 22-unit affordable housing complex. Developers say the building at 206-210 North Washington Street, which property records show dates back to 1941, isn’t suitable for renovation, proposing to knock it down and construct a new three-story building there.
Macomb County school district cancels Friday classes due to 'too many illnesses'
Students who attend one Macomb County school district will get an extra day to their weekend after classes were canceled for Friday, but not for a reason you’d expect.
The Oakland Press
Macomb County school district closes due to widespread illnesses
Van Dyke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to too many illnesses spreading throughout the school district. School officials posted the advisory Thursday night saying the district would be closing its doors. “It seems as if there are too many illnesses going around to safely and healthily run our...
Small businesses in Michigan continue to struggle hiring, keeping full staff
Small businesses across Detroit say they're still struggling to hire employees and keep a full staff.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Twice as many Black and poor students held back under Michigan reading law
Black third grade students and those from low-income homes are twice as likely to be held back under Michigan’s Read by Grade Three Law, according to a recent report. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The document also...
The Oakland Press
Vibe’s holiday campaign will turn every $20 red kettle donation Saturday into $100
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit and Vibe Credit Union have created a magical challenge for the holidays. On Dec. 10 every $20 donation will become a $100 donation. The matching donations up to $10,000 for the day can be made online or at a red kettle throughout the Detroit area.
QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Flint area heartbroken by sudden death of ‘gentle giant’ Bryant Nolden
FLINT, MI -- The Flint area is pouring out its heart after the unexpected death of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, a Flint Democrat who’s being remembered for his work ethic, effectiveness, decency and common touch through decades of public service. Nolden, 57, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Hurley...
