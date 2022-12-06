For area residents who want to brighten a child’s day, or donate to help those in need during the holidays, here’s a list of toy drives and charitable organizations:. • Birmingham Fire Department in support of Toys for Tots, is hosting a toy drive through Dec. 19. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls of all ages can be dropped off at both fire stations. Station 1 is located at 572 South Adams Road (between Hazel Street and Bowers Street) and Station 2 is located at 1600 West Maple Road (between Fairfax Street and Chesterfield Street), www.facebook.com/BhamGov.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO