ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downriversundaytimes.com

Riverview osteopath appointed to Michigan board

RIVERVIEW – Dr. Craig S. Glines of Riverview has been appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, effective Jan. 1, 2023, for a four-year term. He currently serves as the director of Medical Education for Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Trenton and Southfield,...
RIVERVIEW, MI
The Oakland Press

Holiday toy drives and charitable organizations seeking donations in Oakland County

For area residents who want to brighten a child’s day, or donate to help those in need during the holidays, here’s a list of toy drives and charitable organizations:. • Birmingham Fire Department in support of Toys for Tots, is hosting a toy drive through Dec. 19. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls of all ages can be dropped off at both fire stations. Station 1 is located at 572 South Adams Road (between Hazel Street and Bowers Street) and Station 2 is located at 1600 West Maple Road (between Fairfax Street and Chesterfield Street), www.facebook.com/BhamGov.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Schools instructor receives national award

Juwan Willis, Sr., an ASE Certified automotive technician at Oakland Schools Technical Campus in Pontiac, was recently honored with a national achievement award — the Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year, according to a press release. The ASE annual awards honor top scorers of the ASE Certification...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Commission on Aging offering scam alert presentation for seniors

The Farmington Area Commission on Aging wants to spread the word to seniors about scams targeting their age group by offering a presentation to community organizations, church groups and others. “Scams and the Financial Exploitation of Elders” will be presented on request at locations selected by the interested groups. The...
FARMINGTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti officials on the hunt for new city council member

YPSILANTI, MI - For the second time this year, officials in Ypsilanti are on the hunt for a new city council member. Current Ward 3 Council Member Annie Somerville’s election to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in November set up the vacancy, as Somerville plans to resign from city office at the end of the year before starting in the county position.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan puts emergency contract in place to fund paratransit services

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out an emergency contract to continue paratransit services after City Council approved, then denied, a $49-million contract with Transdev at its final session. Duggan secured a contract with four transit providers, bypassing City Council's decision by putting an emergency contract in place for six months starting Jan. 1. The mayor is relying on a city ordinance that allows the office of procurement to act without council approval when there's a...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area

Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Macomb County school district closes due to widespread illnesses

Van Dyke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to too many illnesses spreading throughout the school district. School officials posted the advisory Thursday night saying the district would be closing its doors. “It seems as if there are too many illnesses going around to safely and healthily run our...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy