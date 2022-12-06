Read full article on original website
Concern for Missing Sixty-One-Year-Old Man
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 61-year-old man from Silver Spring. Manuel DeJesus Aguilar was last seen by family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 7...
Concern for Missing Fifty-Eight-Year-Old Man
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 58-year-old man from Silver Spring. Jose David Ortega was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., in...
Concern for Missing Twenty-Five-Year-Old Woman
Gaithersburg, MD- Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area...
Detectives Arrest Thirty-One-Year-Old Man for New Hampshire Avenue Homicide
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. At approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd...
Detectives Investigate Robbery Inside CVS Pharmacy; Video of Suspects Released
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a person that occurred inside the CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Detectives have released video of the four suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Detectives Investigate Theft of Wallet and Credit Card Fraud in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photo of Suspects Released
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who committed a theft and credit card fraud in Gaithersburg. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the victim reported that her wallet was stolen...
Lawyer or Retired Judge Needed for Role with County’s Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee
The Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney seeks expressions of interest from lawyers interested in being appointed, pursuant to Montgomery County Charter Section 213, as special counsel to provide legal services to the newly formed Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) sitting in Montgomery County, Maryland. Additional information on the PAB/ACC can be found here.
‘Home for the Holidays:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for All Animals Dec. 11-24
Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for all animals from Sunday, Dec. 11, through Saturday, Dec. 24. The “Home for the Holidays” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA). The shelter is full, and adopters are...
Applications Now Being Accepted for Montgomery County’s ‘Small Business Accelerator Program’ in Partnership with M&T Bank
The Montgomery County Office of Human Rights and M&T Bank are partnering for the second year to offer a free 10-week “Small Business Accelerator Program” to assist small businesses—both emerging ones and those trying to rebuild from the impacts the COVID health crisis. The program will teach early-stage and minority entrepreneurs the essentials of business planning, operations, credit building, digital communication and financial management. It also could provide access to capital.
