🎥Biden releases nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,”...
Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.
Sewer rates to increase soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in sewer rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In July 2020, a sewer rate study was completed. "Very similar to what the water rate study found, revenue increases are needed, but again, align well with that...
