Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Winter break is coming for Fort Worth students. Here’s when it starts and ends.
Students across Fort Worth are counting down the days. Yes, for Christmas and other holidays. But also for the start of their two-week winter break. Unsure of when the break starts for your school district? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city.
NotMySon Celebrates 10,000 Served in the DFW
The Not My Son organization celebrated a major milestone of reaching 10,000 community members served this past weekend, at the High Point Event Center in Dallas, Texas. The event was hosted by radio personality Letitia Owens, and featured an all-star cast of community leaders, volunteers and supporters. The gala featured...
gptx.org
Free Microchipping and Vaccines
We wish you a Merry Chipmas, we wish you a Merry Chipmas, we wish you a Merry Chipmas and a happy new year! Get your pets ready for the holidays at the annual Merry Chipmas event taking place December 17 and 22 hosted by Grand Prairie Animal Services and Adoption Center.
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
klif.com
Athena Strand’s grief-stricken mother makes first public comments during candlelight vigil
Paradise, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Remembrances vigils continue for little Athena Strand who was kidnapped and killed in rural Paradise on December 30. Last night at the First Baptist Church Cottondale thousands gathered for candlelight vigil, where Athena’s mother Maitlyn Gandy made her first public comments. She thanked the...
Homeless in Texas
Texas has around 26,000 homeless people, and Dallas has the largest homeless population in the state. The worst part is that the numbers are going up. There are several reasons for the homelessness situation in Texas such as drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness, and lack of affordable housing [among other issues].
Dallas Observer
House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly
'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: How Highland Hills in south Fort Worth shaped a longtime resident
Right off Interstate 20 between Campus Drive and Oak Grove Road, you’ll find Highland Hills. Some people may turn their nose down on my community, but to me it’s home! The streets I ran as a young girl are the same streets I drive every day to get to our family home.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
KHOU
IMPD: Semi-truck driver arrested hauling estimated $13 million in cocaine
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver from Texas was arrested for allegedly transporting roughly 130 kilos of cocaine through central Indiana last week, IMPD announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, IMPD interdiction detectives received information about a shipment of narcotics that was going to pass through Marion...
smartcitiesdive.com
Dallas transit CEO Nadine Lee tackles crime, a labor shortage, transit equity and trash
When Nadine Lee took over as president and CEO of Dallas Area Rapid Transit on July 12, 2021, she walked into an empty office suite at a pandemic-stricken agency with ridership that had fallen by half from 2019 to 2021. Although her office was quiet, the workload was daunting. DART...
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
San Angelo LIVE!
31-year-old Man Struck & Killed by 18-Wheeler in the Dark Tuesday Evening
HAWLEY, TX – A 31-year-old Bedford, TX man was struck and killed by a passing 18-wheeler as he walked along a highway near Hawley in Jones County Tuesday night. According to an accident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a passenger car was parked on the shoulder of US 83 about a mile north of Hawley facing north.
dallasexpress.com
Respiratory Illnesses Overwhelming ERs
Some area emergency rooms have been overwhelmed as hospitals continue to witness the “triple threat” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID-19 cases proliferating across North Texas. Over the past month, Medical City Denton’s emergency department has witnessed seven times more positive influenza tests and 20% more...
fox4news.com
Child dies of flu complications in Dallas County
DALLAS - Dallas County is reporting its first pediatric death from the flu since 2019. With cases on the rise, pediatricians say now is the time to prioritize getting a flu shot. The health department said the child died over the final weekend of November. That child’s name and age...
texasstandard.org
Vision Zero and the struggle to bring down traffic fatalities in Texas
“The Texas Department of Transportation really prioritizes speed over safety,” says Angie Schmitt, a planning consultant and author of “Right of Way: Race, Class and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America.”. Tens of thousands of people die in traffic accidents each year in the United States,...
klif.com
Fort Worth family visits site where 13-year old’s body was found
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The family of a Fort Worth boy whose body was found by a TxDOT worker on November 16th is pleading for information about what happened to him. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was last seen alive by his loved ones on November 9th when he left his home around 7:30 p.m.
dallasexpress.com
Flu Cases Surging in North Texas
Flu cases are rampant in North Texas, and doctors are unsure why. Cook Children’s Medical Center reported that 800 patients tested positive for the flu last week. The facility’s beds are full, and the wait times are especially long due to this outbreak. This past week alone, Dallas...
dallasexpress.com
Police Punished for Allegedly Fleeing Crash
A Dallas police officer was fired Wednesday after allegedly failing to help a driver involved in a chase and ensuing crash that set the car ablaze in May. Another Dallas Police Department officer involved in the incident was suspended. The DPD announced the firing of Senior Cpl. Leonard Anderson and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Groundbreaking on New Project to Meet Affordable Housing Needs in Old East Dallas
With more people moving to North Texas comes growing pains. While Dallas city leaders say they welcome new development and economic opportunity, the growth can bring struggles for generations of families who can no longer afford to live in neighborhoods that are transforming. However, there is an effort to help...
Comments / 0