Grand Prairie, TX

Dallas Weekly

NotMySon Celebrates 10,000 Served in the DFW

The Not My Son organization celebrated a major milestone of reaching 10,000 community members served this past weekend, at the High Point Event Center in Dallas, Texas. The event was hosted by radio personality Letitia Owens, and featured an all-star cast of community leaders, volunteers and supporters. The gala featured...
DALLAS, TX
gptx.org

Free Microchipping and Vaccines

We wish you a Merry Chipmas, we wish you a Merry Chipmas, we wish you a Merry Chipmas and a happy new year! Get your pets ready for the holidays at the annual Merry Chipmas event taking place December 17 and 22 hosted by Grand Prairie Animal Services and Adoption Center.
Dallas Weekly

Homeless in Texas

Texas has around 26,000 homeless people, and Dallas has the largest homeless population in the state. The worst part is that the numbers are going up. There are several reasons for the homelessness situation in Texas such as drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness, and lack of affordable housing [among other issues].
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly

'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant

December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

31-year-old Man Struck & Killed by 18-Wheeler in the Dark Tuesday Evening

HAWLEY, TX – A 31-year-old Bedford, TX man was struck and killed by a passing 18-wheeler as he walked along a highway near Hawley in Jones County Tuesday night. According to an accident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a passenger car was parked on the shoulder of US 83 about a mile north of Hawley facing north.
JONES COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Respiratory Illnesses Overwhelming ERs

Some area emergency rooms have been overwhelmed as hospitals continue to witness the “triple threat” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID-19 cases proliferating across North Texas. Over the past month, Medical City Denton’s emergency department has witnessed seven times more positive influenza tests and 20% more...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Child dies of flu complications in Dallas County

DALLAS - Dallas County is reporting its first pediatric death from the flu since 2019. With cases on the rise, pediatricians say now is the time to prioritize getting a flu shot. The health department said the child died over the final weekend of November. That child’s name and age...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Vision Zero and the struggle to bring down traffic fatalities in Texas

“The Texas Department of Transportation really prioritizes speed over safety,” says Angie Schmitt, a planning consultant and author of “Right of Way: Race, Class and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America.”. Tens of thousands of people die in traffic accidents each year in the United States,...
TEXAS STATE
klif.com

Fort Worth family visits site where 13-year old’s body was found

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The family of a Fort Worth boy whose body was found by a TxDOT worker on November 16th is pleading for information about what happened to him. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was last seen alive by his loved ones on November 9th when he left his home around 7:30 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Flu Cases Surging in North Texas

Flu cases are rampant in North Texas, and doctors are unsure why. Cook Children’s Medical Center reported that 800 patients tested positive for the flu last week. The facility’s beds are full, and the wait times are especially long due to this outbreak. This past week alone, Dallas...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Punished for Allegedly Fleeing Crash

A Dallas police officer was fired Wednesday after allegedly failing to help a driver involved in a chase and ensuing crash that set the car ablaze in May. Another Dallas Police Department officer involved in the incident was suspended. The DPD announced the firing of Senior Cpl. Leonard Anderson and...

