montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Sixty-One-Year-Old Man
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 61-year-old man from Silver Spring. Manuel DeJesus Aguilar was last seen by family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 7...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Fifty-Eight-Year-Old Man
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 58-year-old man from Silver Spring. Jose David Ortega was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., in...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Twenty-Five-Year-Old Woman
Gaithersburg, MD- Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Arrest Thirty-One-Year-Old Man for New Hampshire Avenue Homicide
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. At approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd...
Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body Found Inside Silver Spring Murder Suspect's Apartment: Police
Police investigators in Maryland made a ghastly discovery on Thursday night as they were investigating a Montgomery County murder after a gas station store clerk was found gunned down in Silver Spring, authorities say. First responders investigating the murder of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Shell...
WJLA
Man barricades himself in Gaithersburg home after breaking in, assaulting woman: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Montgomery County, Md. home Thursday morning and assaulted a woman, Montogomery County police said. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village at Chardburn place. The man allegedly went...
7th grader shot in thigh by classmate with BB gun in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department was called to Silver Spring International Middle School Thursday after learning that a student shot her classmate with a BB gun. According to a statement from the principal, the student was showing off the loaded BB gun to a friend...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Investigate Robbery Inside CVS Pharmacy; Video of Suspects Released
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a person that occurred inside the CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Detectives have released video of the four suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
School Officials Respond After Seventh-Grade Student Accidentally Shot With BB In Silver Spring
Officials issued an alert to parents on Thursday night after a middle school student in Montgomery County was accidentally shot in the leg by a BB gun that discharged unexpectedly. A letter was sent home to parents of students at the Silver Spring International Middle School after the incident, which...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store
Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head
A shooting victim is expected to live after surviving a shot to the head in Baltimore, authorities say. The adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 400 block of E. 27th Street, according to Baltimore police. Investigators...
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed on street in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.
Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School
New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment
A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
Several BMWs Stolen From Annapolis Dealership In Overnight Raid
Mysteriously burglars are on the loose after robbing a BMW dealership in Annapolis, authorities say. Officers discovered the robbery after observing two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot of the BMW of Annapolis on Old Mill Bottom Road around 2:20 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
