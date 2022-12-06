ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Sixty-One-Year-Old Man

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 61-year-old man from Silver Spring. Manuel DeJesus Aguilar was last seen by family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 7...
SILVER SPRING, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Fifty-Eight-Year-Old Man

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 58-year-old man from Silver Spring. Jose David Ortega was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., in...
SILVER SPRING, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Twenty-Five-Year-Old Woman

Gaithersburg, MD- Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman from Damascus. Johnnai Antawojue Miracle Slater was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m., in the area...
DAMASCUS, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Robbery Inside CVS Pharmacy; Video of Suspects Released

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a person that occurred inside the CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Detectives have released video of the four suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store

Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
MIDDLETOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head

A shooting victim is expected to live after surviving a shot to the head in Baltimore, authorities say. The adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 400 block of E. 27th Street, according to Baltimore police. Investigators...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed on street in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment

A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy