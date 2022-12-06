ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

volusia.org

Update: FDEP staff in Volusia County office

Friday, Dec. 16, will be the last day the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) will have staff at 440 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach, in 2022. FDEP staff has been at this location since October providing coastal permitting guidance to residents impacted by the hurricanes. "The FDEP's presence in...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
volusia.org

Council approves new department, promotes two

The Volusia County Council has approved the creation of an Emergency Services Department and the realignment of some divisions from the Public Protection Department. At the same time, County Council members confirmed the appointments of two long-time public safety employees to leadership roles within the departments. The department changes were...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

