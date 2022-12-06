Read full article on original website
Android Authority
New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones
The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Android Authority
Last chance: Vote for your favorite phone of 2022 in our Reader's Choice poll!
It's going to be a tough call between these neck-and-neck choices. We’re in the home stretch now! There are just two phones left battling it out for your Reader’s Choice Award as the best smartphone of 2022. In one corner, we have the mighty Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. In the other, we have the formidable Google Pixel 7 Pro. Which one will walk away as the true champion?
ZDNet
What is a smart TV, and which are the best?
Technology is always evolving, especially for the top TVs on the market. It seems like everything is "smart" these days, but what does that really mean? Smart TVs employ the Internet for far greater capabilities than your old-school television, and a smart TV can be an invaluable addition to your smart home.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Samsung's slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and Black Friday deals are even cheaper
Save over £300 on Samsung's best Android phone, but you'll need to move very fast
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours for just $100, but not for much longer
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours for just $100, but not for much longer

If you've yet to hold one in hand, let me tell you now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone. It has some features you simply won't find on a traditional handset, including an impressively large foldable display. This alone makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth looking at the best phone deals this Black Friday, starting from $450 with an eligible trade-in or just $100 if you have more than one old phone to get rid of.
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.
Android Authority
What is Airplane Mode? Everything you need to know
Will the plane crash if you leave your phone on? Er....no. When mobile phones first became popular in the 1990s, many airline pilots noticed that phones belonging to passengers were interfering with their headsets. This was due to the phone’s radio frequency signal transmissions. Pretty soon, phones had to be switched off during the flight, and when the smartphone era started, Airplane Mode was born. But what is Airplane Mode, how do you use it, and is it really necessary anymore in this day and age?
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
The Verge

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
notebookcheck.net
Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker
One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
Android Authority
Google Chrome is about to get less power and memory hungry
The new controls will be available to everybody in the next several weeks. Google is implementing two new features that will help save battery and memory. The two features are rolling out for Chrome on desktop. The update will hit globally for Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS over the next several...
pocketnow.com
Save $150 on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model
pocketnow.com

Save $150 on Apple's 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model

We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple's M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple's latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.
Engadget
Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday
Android Authority
Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan
The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
Best LG C2 OLED TV deals: get the Award-winning C2 at the lowest price possible
Score the lowest prices on LG's much-admired OLED TV with this handy guide to today's best LG C2 deals.
Business Insider
Walmart Black Friday 2022 sale: the 35+ best deals to shop right now, including Xbox, Dyson, and more
Business Insider

Walmart Black Friday 2022 sale: the 35+ best deals to shop right now, including Xbox, Dyson, and more

It's officially Black Friday, which means Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing. Throughout Black Friday, we'll be constantly updating this page with all the best discounts currently available, like the best Black Friday deals from Amazon and Apple.
Phone Arena
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
Android Authority
Oppo sets date for the launch of its new foldables
The event will likely announce a new chip along with the company's new phones. Oppo has announced the date for its Inno Day 2022 event. It’s expected that the company will launch its latest foldables during this event. The company has teased its new custom chip. It’s been a...
More Galaxy devices receive the One UI 5 (Android 13) update on schedule
Samsung has started rolling out its One UI 5 to four more phones, with one being ahead of schedule, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite being among them, as well. The Galaxy M22, while not being mentioned to receive the new update, has begun to receive it in Europe.
