kennythepirate.com
An Exciting New Theme Park Land is Opening Soon
Wow, one theme park is about to knock it out of the park with updates. Check out what’s on the horizon for Orlando theme parks. It is no secret that Universal Orlando is working hard to update its theme parks. In the past years, we have seen the opening of smash hit coasters such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure as well as VelociCoaster.
kiss951.com
Universal Orlando Announces New Attraction Coming In 2023
This morning (12/8) Universal Orlando announced what will fill the space that was once occupied by Shrek 4D at Universal Studios!. They will be expanding the Minion footprint with the new attraction and food location that will expand making a Minion Land on Illumination Ave. Listen to the podcast to learn more about and when you can experience the new “first-of-its-kind” attraction.
Universal announces timeline for the opening of its new Epic Universe theme park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said construction of Universal’s brand-new theme park is on track for a summer 2025 opening. Executives said the busy summer travel season is the perfect time to open the Epic Universe theme park. The theme park is being built along Sand Lake Road. Universal...
allears.net
A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open
The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
abccolumbia.com
Price hikes take effect at Disney World
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night. The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard. "Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack...
A shipwreck from the 1800s turns up on a Florida beach
Volunteers get a closer look at the shipwreckPhoto bySt. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum. Erosion from two recent hurricanes exposed the wreck at Daytona Beach. Archeologists say the ship is in such a delicate state that they don't plan to dig it up.
iheart.com
Stranded Airline Passengers End Up Road Tripping Together
This has “road trip movie” written all over it. In Orlando, Florida, thirteen strangers found themselves in a predicament when their evening flight to Knoxville was cancelled by Frontier Airlines. Making lemons out of lemonade, those same thirteen people decided to hire a minivan, load themselves up, go on an impromptu road trip, and stream it all on TikTok. Starting at 9:30pm, Carlos, also known as “number one,” decided to kick of the driving…and played that role for most of the trip. He says everyone was “awesome” and the trip was “almost too perfect” because “everyone got along, there was no traffic, and everyone pitched in,” making the trip “seamless.”
WESH
8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
Celebrating Christmas at Disney Springs – Festive Date Idea
fox35orlando.com
Goff's Drive-In, iconic Orlando ice cream shop, will not reopen after fire, owner says
ORLANDO, Fla. - An iconic ice cream shop in Orlando, that was the victim of a destructive fire earlier this year, will remain closed, though the owner is hopeful to reopen. Goff's Drive-In, which has been a staple in the Orange County community for more than 70 years, has been closed since it caught fire and was heavily damaged on May 20.
What to know about Orlando International Airport
To help make your entire process at MCO as smooth as possible, we’ve created a guide that covers everything from gates and parking to details on the airport’s 140+ nonstop flights.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Crew announced for private moon mission aboard SpaceX’s Starship
ORLANDO, Fla. — Start Today Inc. CEO Yusaku Maezawa has released the names of the first all-civilian crew who will undertake the first private moon mission on SpaceX’s Starship. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Maezawa posted the announcement on the dearMoon website and YouTube channel...
SEE: World’s largest cruise ship to call Port Canaveral home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The world’s largest cruise ship will be sailing out of Port Canaveral later this afternoon. Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas will be back soon after, as the cruise line’s flagship is calling Port Canaveral its new home. The ship has the...
fox35orlando.com
4 rescued after fire breaks out at abandoned hotel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's firefighters rescued four people after a fire broke out at an abandoned hotel early Thursday morning. Officials said this happened at the I-Drive Grand Resorts and Suites along South Kirkman Road. The business has been closed for a couple of years. FOX 35 is working to...
WFTV
Photos: Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando
Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando. (Publix Super Markets /Publix Super Markets)
