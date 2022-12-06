ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kennythepirate.com

An Exciting New Theme Park Land is Opening Soon

Wow, one theme park is about to knock it out of the park with updates. Check out what’s on the horizon for Orlando theme parks. It is no secret that Universal Orlando is working hard to update its theme parks. In the past years, we have seen the opening of smash hit coasters such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure as well as VelociCoaster.
ORLANDO, FL
kiss951.com

Universal Orlando Announces New Attraction Coming In 2023

This morning (12/8) Universal Orlando announced what will fill the space that was once occupied by Shrek 4D at Universal Studios!. They will be expanding the Minion footprint with the new attraction and food location that will expand making a Minion Land on Illumination Ave. Listen to the podcast to learn more about and when you can experience the new “first-of-its-kind” attraction.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open

The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
abccolumbia.com

Price hikes take effect at Disney World

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Stranded Airline Passengers End Up Road Tripping Together

This has “road trip movie” written all over it. In Orlando, Florida, thirteen strangers found themselves in a predicament when their evening flight to Knoxville was cancelled by Frontier Airlines. Making lemons out of lemonade, those same thirteen people decided to hire a minivan, load themselves up, go on an impromptu road trip, and stream it all on TikTok. Starting at 9:30pm, Carlos, also known as “number one,” decided to kick of the driving…and played that role for most of the trip. He says everyone was “awesome” and the trip was “almost too perfect” because “everyone got along, there was no traffic, and everyone pitched in,” making the trip “seamless.”
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

4 rescued after fire breaks out at abandoned hotel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's firefighters rescued four people after a fire broke out at an abandoned hotel early Thursday morning. Officials said this happened at the I-Drive Grand Resorts and Suites along South Kirkman Road. The business has been closed for a couple of years. FOX 35 is working to...
