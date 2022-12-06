ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 13

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst schedules, they’ve already won this season.
ClutchPoints

4 Broncos most to blame after Week 13 loss vs. Ravens

The Denver Broncos dropped their fourth game in a row after they fell short in a low-scoring affair against the Baltimore Ravens, 10-9, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos actually led early in this encounter but could not score a single touchdown all game long. The Broncos are now 3-9, bringing up the rear in the AFC West. Here we’ll discuss the four Broncos most to blame for their disappointing Week 13 loss vs. the Ravens.
The Spun

Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed

It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
iheart.com

Von Miller's Injury Status is Revealed

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to an ACL tear, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed during his Wednesday (December 7) morning press conference via the Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. "Bills HC Sean McDermott said DE Von Miller underwent surgery. It was exploratory,...
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Denver Broncos

For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the division rival Denver Broncos. Despite coming off of a crushing loss, the Chiefs still have hope to win out and possibly still get the AFC’s number one seed. Meanwhile, it has been a depressing season for the Broncos. Denver currently sits at 3-9, last in the AFC West division. Additionally, the Chiefs enter Sunday with a current 13-game winning streak over these Broncos. The last time where Denver defeated Kansas City was in September 2015, when Peyton Manning and Alex Smith squared off.
