'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Woman Who Never Had LGBTQ Clients is Suing for the Right to Turn Them Away from Her Business, You Know- Just in Case.Matthew C. WoodruffDenver, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock staff gets extra day off, new council members sworn inMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Russell Wilson's Personal QB Coach Could be Muddying Broncos' Waters
What do we know about Jake Heaps?
Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 13
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst schedules, they’ve already won this season.
49ers' quarterback situation could help Broncos' draft stock
The San Francisco 49ers have lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury, which means they must now turn to rookie Brock Purdy, who was the final pick (“Mr. Irrelevant”) in April’s NFL draft. In theory, the 49ers starting a third-string quarterback is bad news for the...
Steelers currently hold No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently riding a two-game winning streak and seem to have found a spark late in the season. The two wins improved the team’s record to 5-7 which means if the 2023 NFL draft was today, the Steelers would hold the No. 14 overall pick in the first round.
4 Broncos most to blame after Week 13 loss vs. Ravens
The Denver Broncos dropped their fourth game in a row after they fell short in a low-scoring affair against the Baltimore Ravens, 10-9, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos actually led early in this encounter but could not score a single touchdown all game long. The Broncos are now 3-9, bringing up the rear in the AFC West. Here we’ll discuss the four Broncos most to blame for their disappointing Week 13 loss vs. the Ravens.
2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Four Quarterbacks Taken in Top Ten
The Arizona Cardinals are bad and it's safe to assume that most fans have checked out for this season and have begun looking ahead to the offseason and more importantly the 2023 NFL Draft. Well, my friends, feast your eyes upon All Cardinals' first 2023 NFL Draft mock of the...
Broncos Call on TE Okwuegbunam to 'Potentially Help' vs. Chiefs
Albert O. hasn't caught a pass since Week 5.
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Broncos Update RB Javonte Williams' Recovery from Brutal Knee Injury
Denver Broncos fans have been concerned over the recovery and rehabilitation of Javonte Williams.
Von Miller's Injury Status is Revealed
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to an ACL tear, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed during his Wednesday (December 7) morning press conference via the Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. "Bills HC Sean McDermott said DE Von Miller underwent surgery. It was exploratory,...
Wayne Gallman Provides Quality Insurance For Seahawks Banged Up Backfield
Though he doesn't have the burst or dynamic athleticism of Ken Walker III or Rashaad Penny, Wayne Gallman has been a reliable runner between the tackles throughout his NFL career and could be ready to contribute in a pinch for the Seattle Seahawks if needed.
Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Denver Broncos
For the first time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the division rival Denver Broncos. Despite coming off of a crushing loss, the Chiefs still have hope to win out and possibly still get the AFC’s number one seed. Meanwhile, it has been a depressing season for the Broncos. Denver currently sits at 3-9, last in the AFC West division. Additionally, the Chiefs enter Sunday with a current 13-game winning streak over these Broncos. The last time where Denver defeated Kansas City was in September 2015, when Peyton Manning and Alex Smith squared off.
