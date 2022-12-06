Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Volusia County splits largest department, promotes two longtime employees
The Volusia County Council approved leadership and structural changes in a key piece of its operation on Tuesday. The Council voted 5-0 to confirm Mark Swanson as the permanent director of the Public Protection Department and Jim Judge as the director of the Emergency Services Department. Swanson had been serving as the interim director of public protection. Judge had been serving as the interim director of emergency management and interim deputy director of public protection.
palmcoastobserver.com
A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast
A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast, replacing the three-story B. Paul Katz Professional Center. The Wawa will be the second one in the area, after the first opened in 2020 on State Road 100. A site plan application for the new convenience store and gas station was submitted to the City of Palm Coast on Sept. 12.
volusia.org
Update: FDEP staff in Volusia County office
Friday, Dec. 16, will be the last day the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) will have staff at 440 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach, in 2022. FDEP staff has been at this location since October providing coastal permitting guidance to residents impacted by the hurricanes. "The FDEP's presence in...
palmcoastobserver.com
New parkway to connect S.R. 100, U.S. 1 gets funding from FDOT, design update
A new parkway connecting Sate Road 100 and U.S. Highway 1 is coming to Bunnell. The parkway is a project that has been on the county’s shelf for going on five years, County Engineer Faith Alkhatib said at the Dec. 5 Flagler County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The board approved three consent agenda items to get the ball rolling on the project: an interlocal agreement between the county and Bunnell, a state funded grant from the Florida Department of Transportation and a services agreement to update the design.
flaglerlive.com
Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple Florida teachers, bus drivers quit due to student misbehavior in Brevard County: board chairman
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - These days, Brevard County high school teacher Dan Bennett said teachers are spending more time disciplining students than teaching them, and the word "frustrated" doesn’t nearly cover it. "Wow. This is always a tough job," said Bennett, who has been a teacher for almost 30...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized
An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
mynews13.com
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
askflagler.com
Heighter and Pontieri In, Fanelli Out at Palm Coast City Council; Danko Appointed Vice Mayor
PALM COAST – The landscape of the Palm Coast City Council changed considerably on Tuesday, as two new members were sworn in and the Vice Mayor post rotated. Council members John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho departed, and were replaced with the newly elected Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter. New...
wmfe.org
Orange County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can get federal food assistance
Orange County residents who were impacted by Hurricane Ian but do not receive food stamps, can apply for federal food assistance this week. Eligible county residents can apply for D-SNAP benefits through Wednesday. Those benefits are loaded onto an EBT card and can be used to buy groceries along with...
westorlandonews.com
Community Health Centers Hosts Hiring Event in Orlando
Community Health Centers is hosting a hiring event for various positions for their new center in The Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center. The event will be held on Tuesday, December 13th, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. There will be on-site interviews for open full-time positions, including Family Physician, Licensed...
Happening at 1:30 p.m.: Flagler sheriff to discuss yearlong undercover operation
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County sheriff is scheduled to discuss the conclusion of a yearlong undercover investigation Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Rick Staly will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. >>> STREAM THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE <<<. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The sheriff’s...
WESH
Central Florida utility companies discuss security after attack on North Carolina substations
WESH 2 checked with Duke Energy, Florida Power & Light and Orlando Utilities Commission about how they make sure Central Florida's power grids are protected. Below are the responses from each company. Duke Energy:. "As the largest grid operator in the country, our responsibility to protect the power grid is...
WESH
Daytona Beach celebrates park reopening as leaders look to revitalize downtown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's snowing in Daytona Beach but that's not the only miracle on 221 Beach Street. A celebration was underway for the grand opening of the new Riverfront Esplanade. "Esplanade comes from the Latin word espandantos,” Esplanade Manager Joe Yarbrough said. According to the definition...
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
askflagler.com
Flagler Beach Candidates Divided on Future of City Manager
FLAGLER BEACH – The Flagler Beach City Commission election is coming in March, and one of the most pressing issues is the future of William Whitson, the City Manager. Whitson was placed on the hot seat earlier this year when he did not apply for a sizeable tourism grant within the allotted period, potentially costing the city a chance at up to $739,000. The debacle saw Mayor Suzie Johnston file her own application on the city’s behalf past the deadline as a Hail Mary, but it achieved nothing but further debate.
click orlando
2 arrested after organizing attack on inmate at Flagler County jail, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested last week in connection with the beating of a detainee at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Bunnell over the summer, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Raymond Wesley Dukes, 52, and Margaret Octaviea...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Don't miss the city's annual Home for the Holidays parade
Details: The December meeting of the Ormond Beach Area Democratic Club will be held in-person and on Zoom. Social visiting will be from 6:30-7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. During the meeting, election results will be reviewed and suggested strategies, activities and plans developed from those. Campaign yard signs and wire supports can be brought to the meeting for proper recycling. Like minded non-members are welcome to attend as guests. A Zoom link request and club information is available at ormondbeachdems.org.
Comments / 0