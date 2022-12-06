ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Volusia County splits largest department, promotes two longtime employees

The Volusia County Council approved leadership and structural changes in a key piece of its operation on Tuesday. The Council voted 5-0 to confirm Mark Swanson as the permanent director of the Public Protection Department and Jim Judge as the director of the Emergency Services Department. Swanson had been serving as the interim director of public protection. Judge had been serving as the interim director of emergency management and interim deputy director of public protection.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast

A new Wawa could be coming to Palm Coast, replacing the three-story B. Paul Katz Professional Center. The Wawa will be the second one in the area, after the first opened in 2020 on State Road 100. A site plan application for the new convenience store and gas station was submitted to the City of Palm Coast on Sept. 12.
PALM COAST, FL
volusia.org

Update: FDEP staff in Volusia County office

Friday, Dec. 16, will be the last day the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) will have staff at 440 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach, in 2022. FDEP staff has been at this location since October providing coastal permitting guidance to residents impacted by the hurricanes. "The FDEP's presence in...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

New parkway to connect S.R. 100, U.S. 1 gets funding from FDOT, design update

A new parkway connecting Sate Road 100 and U.S. Highway 1 is coming to Bunnell. The parkway is a project that has been on the county’s shelf for going on five years, County Engineer Faith Alkhatib said at the Dec. 5 Flagler County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The board approved three consent agenda items to get the ball rolling on the project: an interlocal agreement between the county and Bunnell, a state funded grant from the Florida Department of Transportation and a services agreement to update the design.
BUNNELL, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler County Accuses Dune Hold-Out of ‘Bad Faith’ and ‘Abomination,’ and Wants Property Seized

An attorney for Flagler County government accused the lone hold-out in a planned dune-rebuilding project along State Road A1A in Flagler Beach of “bad faith,” “fraud” and deception, and is asking a federal court to revoke the hold-out’s discharge from bankruptcy and convert her case to Chapter 7, enabling the government to seize all but her homesteaded assets.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
PORT ORANGE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Community Health Centers Hosts Hiring Event in Orlando

Community Health Centers is hosting a hiring event for various positions for their new center in The Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center. The event will be held on Tuesday, December 13th, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. There will be on-site interviews for open full-time positions, including Family Physician, Licensed...
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune holdout in bankruptcy, failed to claim beach property on assets

The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners may have a new avenue to secure the easements stalling the Army Corps beach renourishment project — all because the property owner didn’t declare the properties while filing bankruptcy. The project has been in the works for several and has stalled...
askflagler.com

Flagler Beach Candidates Divided on Future of City Manager

FLAGLER BEACH – The Flagler Beach City Commission election is coming in March, and one of the most pressing issues is the future of William Whitson, the City Manager. Whitson was placed on the hot seat earlier this year when he did not apply for a sizeable tourism grant within the allotted period, potentially costing the city a chance at up to $739,000. The debacle saw Mayor Suzie Johnston file her own application on the city’s behalf past the deadline as a Hail Mary, but it achieved nothing but further debate.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Don't miss the city's annual Home for the Holidays parade

Details: The December meeting of the Ormond Beach Area Democratic Club will be held in-person and on Zoom. Social visiting will be from 6:30-7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. During the meeting, election results will be reviewed and suggested strategies, activities and plans developed from those. Campaign yard signs and wire supports can be brought to the meeting for proper recycling. Like minded non-members are welcome to attend as guests. A Zoom link request and club information is available at ormondbeachdems.org.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

