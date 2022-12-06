A new parkway connecting Sate Road 100 and U.S. Highway 1 is coming to Bunnell. The parkway is a project that has been on the county’s shelf for going on five years, County Engineer Faith Alkhatib said at the Dec. 5 Flagler County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The board approved three consent agenda items to get the ball rolling on the project: an interlocal agreement between the county and Bunnell, a state funded grant from the Florida Department of Transportation and a services agreement to update the design.

