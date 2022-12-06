ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

foxbangor.com

Hancock County Grand Jury indictments

Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
B98.5

AUGUSTA RESIDENTS BEWARE: Police Say Vehicle Burglaries Are on The Rise

It's always good, whether you live in the city or the country, to be in the everyday practice of locking your car doors when you're home. Because let's face it, some people have nothing better to do than break in to your vehicle and steal your things. These losers have no regard for anyone else's belongings- so stay vigilant!
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland

ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail

MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
MADISON, ME
foxbangor.com

Pittsfield has a new Police Chief

PITTSFIELD– A new leader has taken the helm at the Pittsfield Police Department. Vincente Morris was sworn in Tuesday after Pittsfield councilors unanimously voted to appoint him to the position. Morris previously served the Augusta Police Department for two decades, working his way up through the ranks from a...
PITTSFIELD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 6 - Dec. 1. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 6. Devin...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Police continue to search for bank robbery suspect

WATERVILLE — Police are still searching for a suspect following reports of a bank robbery in Waterville. According to the Waterville Police Department, the Camden National Bank on Main Street was robbed by a male suspect around 9:40 a.m. Police say the suspect did not show a weapon however...
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
truecountry935.com

Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder

Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Tanker truck rollover closes Exit 42 southbound on Maine Turnpike

A busy section of the Maine Turnpike has been shut down following a tanker rollover, according to the Scarborough Fire Department. The Maine Turnpike Authority says the southbound ramp for Exit 42 in Scarborough is closed, as is the right lane at mile 43. According to officials, the crash happened...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Dec. 9 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
colbyecho.news

Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches

On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
MAINE STATE

