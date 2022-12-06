Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Warden Service, Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing St. George woman
ST. GEORGE — The Maine Warden Service is working with the Knox County Sheriff’s office to locate Francine Laporte, 71, of Saint George. Laporte was reported missing by her husband, Paul Laporte, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, Dec. 7). According to the Warden Service, in a news release, Paul awoke...
AUGUSTA RESIDENTS BEWARE: Police Say Vehicle Burglaries Are on The Rise
It's always good, whether you live in the city or the country, to be in the everyday practice of locking your car doors when you're home. Because let's face it, some people have nothing better to do than break in to your vehicle and steal your things. These losers have no regard for anyone else's belongings- so stay vigilant!
penbaypilot.com
Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland
ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
foxbangor.com
Pittsfield has a new Police Chief
PITTSFIELD– A new leader has taken the helm at the Pittsfield Police Department. Vincente Morris was sworn in Tuesday after Pittsfield councilors unanimously voted to appoint him to the position. Morris previously served the Augusta Police Department for two decades, working his way up through the ranks from a...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 6 - Dec. 1. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 6. Devin...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
Dec. 6, 2022 — Lucas Ross, 25, made his initial court appearance in Knox County Court via zoom Dec. 5 after he was arrested for a robbery at Shaws Supermarket in Rockland Dec. 2. At the hearing, the judge set his bail at $5,000 cash. The suspect currently remains...
foxbangor.com
Police continue to search for bank robbery suspect
WATERVILLE — Police are still searching for a suspect following reports of a bank robbery in Waterville. According to the Waterville Police Department, the Camden National Bank on Main Street was robbed by a male suspect around 9:40 a.m. Police say the suspect did not show a weapon however...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
Man Killed when SUV Hits Tree on Route 23 in Hartland, Maine
A Hartland, Maine man was killed when his SUV hit a tree in Canaan on Friday evening. Hartland, Maine Man Dies after Crashing into a Tree. The 59-year-old man was driving his 2005 Ford Explorer on Route 23 when he veered off the road and hit a tree, according to the Morning Sentinel at centralmaine.com.
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
truecountry935.com
Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder
Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
A Woman Was Hit & Killed By a Pickup Truck in Lewiston Wednesday Afternoon
A Maine woman is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lewiston. WGME 13 is reporting that the collision happened at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street at about 4:40 yesterday afternoon. Officials tell WGME 13 that a pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue and by the...
WMTW
Tanker truck rollover closes Exit 42 southbound on Maine Turnpike
A busy section of the Maine Turnpike has been shut down following a tanker rollover, according to the Scarborough Fire Department. The Maine Turnpike Authority says the southbound ramp for Exit 42 in Scarborough is closed, as is the right lane at mile 43. According to officials, the crash happened...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dec. 9 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday
PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
