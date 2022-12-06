In today’s ever-changing climate of wildly fluctuating component costs, all-in-one computers, or AIOs for short, remain as viable as ever. Built in the same vein as its line of laptops, Lenovo’s IdeaCentre AIO 3i (starts at $529; $599 as tested) is productivity-focused, with some handy inputs that even include a DVD drive, an addition long-lost in many devices today. A closer look under the hood reveals typical budget-machine trappings, like a low-end Pentium processor with integrated graphics, though that's intriguingly propped up by a cool 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD, both nice adds in this price range. Lenovo offers a variety of configurations with variations on the theme (less memory, a hard drive instead of an SSD), but we like this one, and with the right parts mix, the IdeaCentre is a fine budget AIO if you're looking to affordably upgrade your home office, earning it our Editors' Choice award for budget AIOs.

12 HOURS AGO