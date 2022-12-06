Will the Montreal Canadiens Re-Sign or Trade Sean Monahan?

After Sean Monahan's positive start to 2022-23, speculation suggests the Canadiens are deciding whether to re-sign him or kick some tires on the trade market.

Sean Monahan is enjoying a fine bounce-back performance with the Montreal Canadiens following two injury-hampered seasons with the Calgary Flames. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun , that improvement has Canadiens management mulling over whether to re-sign or trade the 28-year-old center.

Having acquired Monahan along with a conditional first-round pick from the Flames during the off-season, it appeared certain the Canadiens would peddle him near the March 3 trade deadline. However, LeBrun indicated late Thursday that they're impressed with how well he's fitting in with the roster on and off the ice.

LeBrun believes the Canadiens will still attempt to shop Monahan by the deadline. He's an unrestricted free agent with a $6.375-million cap hit and doesn't appear to be a long-term fit in their rebuilding plans.

Playoff contenders seeking depth at center could make inquiries about Monahan in the coming weeks. Writing in The Athletic last month , LeBrun included him on his list of possible trade targets for the Colorado Avalanche. Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli included Monahan among his November list of the NHL's top 20 trade targets.

Montreal Hockey Now recently pointed out that Canadiens GM Kent Hughes would like to add another first-round pick to the two he already has in the 2023 NHL draft. They suggested Monahan's improved two-way play this season might make the trade market willing to entertain that steep price tag.

Monahan did leave Monday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period for an undisclosed reason , so that will be something to follow moving forward.