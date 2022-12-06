ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mike Williams, Brandin Cooks, David Njoku more affecting Week 14 rankings

By Nick Musial
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Related
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Raiders-Rams single-game tournaments

The surging Raiders will go on the road to play the reeling Rams to kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Vegas enters this prime-time matchup as six-point favorites, while the total is set at O/U 44.5, according to BetMGM. Even though the Rams are a shell of themselves on offense, they still have a couple of players who are worth considering for FanDuel lineups. That said, most single-game DFS players will go with Raiders-heavy builds, and we're no different.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 15: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield

It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, more RBs impacting Week 14 start-or-sit calls

As the final week of the fantasy football regular season nears, owners need to stay in the loop on numerous banged-up running backs, including Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, JK Dobbins, and Damien Harris. With six teams on bye, the RB player pool is already shallow, and if any of these backs were to miss time, it's crucial to know which players will benefit from their absences and be worth start 'em, sit 'em consideration in Week 14.
Sporting News

Buccaneers vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will go on the road to play the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). The Bucs have won three out of their past four games after defeating the Saints on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won five-straight games after defeating Miami last week without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot).
Sporting News

NFL Weather Week 14: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

With the fantasy football playoffs just a week away and many fantasy owners facing "must-win" situations this week, every variable becomes more important, including weather. Cold temperatures, heavy winds, steady rain, and swirling snow always seem to affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions this time of year, so it's a minor miracle when you see a relatively mild early forecast like we have for Week 14. Will it hold into the weekend? RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup.

