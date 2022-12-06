ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anya Taylor-Joy became a ‘gamer’ to lend her voice to Princess Peach in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Anya Taylor-Joy becomes an animated princess in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. M﻿ovie. The Queen’s Gambit star will lend her voice to the beloved Princess Peach, a role that turned her into a gamer.

“So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun,” she told Modern Luxury San Diego . “Ideally, I like playing at arcades because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony. I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade.”

Taylor-Joy is part of the star-studded cast that includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

RELATED:

Anya Taylor Joy is the best part of ‘Super Mario Bros’ trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy gets emotional celebrating end of production on ‘Furiosa’ in Australia

Why Anya Taylor-Joy was replaced by Lily-Rose Depp in upcoming ‘Nosferatu’ film

The film is animated by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. The Super Mario Bros. M﻿ovie is set to be released on April 7, 2023.


