ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Royal family members to support Princess of Wales at holiday event

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbLtp_0jZCi4dw00

Members of the royal family will be coming together for the Princess of Wales ’ second Christmas carol service! Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that King Charles III , Queen Consort Camilla and other royal family members will join Prince William and Catherine at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15 for the Together At Christmas carol service.

RELATED:

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy family outing to Christmas fair following visit to US

Sophie, Countess of Wessex , Zara and Mike Tindall , Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepped out to support Catherine as she hosted her first Christmas carol service last year .

This year’s service is dedicated to Queen Elizabeth , who passed away in September , and the values the late monarch “demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.” The palace noted “these principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYHif_0jZCi4dw00 Getty Images
Members of the royal family attended the Christmas carol service hosted by the Princess in 2021

The service, spearheaded by the Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, will recognize “the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring,” according to the palace.

The event will feature carols performed by the Westminster Abbey choir and musical performances by﻿ Craig David , Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks , in addition to a special duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C. ﻿Prince William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas , Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox are also set to deliver poignant readings.

The service will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas , which will air Christmas Eve on ITV1. The special program will be narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones and will include an introduction from the Princess of Wales, as well as “films highlighting individuals who go above and beyond to support others, and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Comments / 3

smasher
3d ago

Love this event she started. She is very inclusive and full of joy. I bet she is a great mother

Reply(1)
17
Related
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red

Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating...
epicstream.com

‘Harsh’ Kate Middleton Photo in Harry & Meghan Trailer Shows Meghan Markle’s ‘Pure Jealousy’ Toward Prince Harry’s Sister-In-Law, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of attacking the royal family due to their upcoming Netflix docuseries. One royal expert claimed that they were jealous of Kate Middleton. Meghan Markle Agreed To Use Kate Middleton's 'Harsh' Photo Due To Jealousy?. The first promo for Prince Harry and Meghan...
The List

What The Crown Ignores About Princess Anne

If you're a fan of "The Crown," you know Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Nevertheless, there's always been a bit of mystery surrounding Anne. After all, at the time of her birth, a law was still in place that decreed the succession of the throne be determined by biological sex and not birth order, which meant Anne was in line behind both her older brother and her two younger brothers. That law was ultimately changed in 2013 (via USA Today). Due to the old lawm however, Anne was allowed to live a life that was freer than her oldest brother, King Charles III, though that hasn't meant she's escaped the highs and lows of royal life.
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy