Royal family members to support Princess of Wales at holiday event

Members of the royal family will be coming together for the Princess of Wales ’ second Christmas carol service! Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that King Charles III , Queen Consort Camilla and other royal family members will join Prince William and Catherine at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15 for the Together At Christmas carol service.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex , Zara and Mike Tindall , Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepped out to support Catherine as she hosted her first Christmas carol service last year .

This year’s service is dedicated to Queen Elizabeth , who passed away in September , and the values the late monarch “demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.” The palace noted “these principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

Getty Images Members of the royal family attended the Christmas carol service hosted by the Princess in 2021

The service, spearheaded by the Princess of Wales and supported by The Royal Foundation, will recognize “the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring,” according to the palace.

The event will feature carols performed by the Westminster Abbey choir and musical performances by﻿ Craig David , Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks , in addition to a special duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C. ﻿Prince William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas , Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox are also set to deliver poignant readings.

The service will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas , which will air Christmas Eve on ITV1. The special program will be narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones and will include an introduction from the Princess of Wales, as well as “films highlighting individuals who go above and beyond to support others, and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”