Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Peyton Bowen, David Hicks, Coach Prime's Pull

In today’s Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition — I look at three big recent topics from the recruiting trail and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Peyton Bowen will eventually flip to Oklahoma.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Ok I’m starting to believe this flip from Notre Dame will happen. Why? The pressure on the elite safety to stay closer to home and play with teammate QB Jackson Arnold is getting stronger and stronger. And while he was expected to flip in the summer and didn’t and has been on flip watch longer than he’s been committed, it becomes harder and harder to resist as the Early Signing Period approaches. Closer to home and familiarity will win the day over Notre Dame I believe.

2. DL David Hicks will also flip to OU.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

Another huge OU flip target is the 5 star Hicks who is committed to Texas A&M. And while A&M is a mess, let me make one thing clear — this kid has wanted to play for A&M for about five years now. I know there are OU folks out there convinced he was going to choose them this summer and still convinced he’s going to flip but I don’t think so. I hear he’s pretty locked in.

3. Deion Sanders has more recruiting pull than anyone I’ve ever covered.

Farrell’s take: FACT

This is a yes and it’s not even close. Nick Saban and Urban Meyer are the best recruiters I’ve ever covered and they had star power, but Deion is next level. Travis Hunter to Jackson State was the first sign and now he already has a commitment from 2025 standout WR Winston Watkins Jr. from IMG. And some of the names I’m hearing in 2023 and 2024 who are suddenly considering a 1-11 Colorado football team are astounding. He’s just has the star power.