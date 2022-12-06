Read full article on original website
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Business Insider
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a fortune. Now, lawyers say 'the emperor had no clothes.' Here's where the money went.
Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in April that years down the road, he'd subsist on $100,000 a year — that's it. He'd keep a small percentage of the billions he had generated from his cryptocurrency empire and donate the rest. Bankman-Fried billed himself as an effective altruist, a person who...
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth
The US and China are edging towards a potential military conflict over Taiwan, Ray Dalio has warned. President Xi appeared to hint at war when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month. "This is scaring just about everyone, which is paralyzing activity," the Bridgewater founder said.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks: Here’s What They’re Investing In Instead
Investing in stocks has traditionally been seen as a key part of building long-term wealth, but that may no longer be the case. A recent Bank of America Private Bank study of high-net-worth...
FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost
The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
After losing almost all of his fortune, FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried said he's about to break down exactly what went down at the crypto exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried has posted a series of cryptic tweets spelling out: "What happened." His crypto exchange FTX has collapsed, tanking his fortune by around 94%. "This is all as I remember it, but my memory might be faulty in parts," Bankman-Fried tweeted Tuesday. Sam Bankman-Fried said he was "improvising" when...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
As FTX collapses, Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back the 30% stake Sam Bankman-Fried bought 2 months ago
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back 30% of his company that FTX purchased a few months ago. Just before FTX announced it filed for bankruptcy, he told CNBC that his legal team is working to repurchase FTX's stake. "There's no question that we're in a worse position....
