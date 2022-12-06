Read full article on original website
How to Make a Snack Board—The Ultimate Party Spread
We’ve all been there: Scrolling Instagram or Pinterest and finding the most beautiful spread of meats and cheeses and telling ourselves we’re going to make it this year. But molding salami into roses and slicing cheese into triangles and fanning out slices of apples is a lot of work, and we’re hungry! Luckily, snack boards are a thing, and we can’t wait to make them.
Blueberry pancakes recipe with a twist: Bake breakfast on a sheet pan
Try this breakfast recipe with a fun twist to the classic pancake by baking them on a baking sheet. Add blueberries and serve enough for the whole crew.
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
21 Former People Pleasers Are Sharing The Dumbest Thing They've Done For Someone, And Shocked Is An Understatement
"The night after giving birth I gave my ex-husband the hospital bed."
3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes
This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
Holiday Sandwich
All that holiday hustle and bustle can work up some real hunger. Between decorating, baking and preparing for entertaining, hosts often earn an afternoon snack. When you and your loved ones need a boost of energy before guests arrive, turn to a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to whip up a delicious sandwich due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh all lend themselves to this Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt. As a quick, simple way to reenergize before the big party, it’s a perfect snack the whole family can enjoy together.
Behold: An Integrative Gastroenterologist's 3 Daily Gut Health Habits
Image by Robynne Chutkan, M.D. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Look, gut health is complicated. Your gut impacts so many bodily functions, after all (mood, skin, metabolism, etc.), and your...
Cranberry Brie phyllo cups are the easiest holiday party appetizer
Bake this three-ingredient appetizer for a quick and easy holiday party bite.
Warm Holiday Ham Crescents
½ lb. fully cooked ham (brown-sugar, shaved) 8 oz. crescent dinner rolls (refrigerated) 4 slices mozzarella cheese (or Swiss), cut diagonally) Separate package of crescent rolls into triangles; place on waxed paper. Place cheese triangle over each dough triangle. Divide ham among the 8 dough/cheese triangles. Beginning at widest end, roll up to form a crescent. Place on baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 13 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and mustard for dipping. Makes 8 servings.
Best gifts for young adults
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be difficult to read what your children want when they’re growing up and leaving the house because even they don’t know. They’re going to want your help and guidance, and gifts will give them the comfort they need as they head out on their own. It’s critical to make a confident start, and providing your young adult with the right equipment will give them that confidence.
Time to treat your feet with a pair of comfy compression socks
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. One of the endless list of super-fun pregnancy symptoms (and it sure is endless) is swelling in our legs and feet. And for many moms, that leg discomfort doesn’t always just poof! and go away after baby is born. That’s why compression socks for women top many veteran moms’ wish lists—at all times of the year.
Chef-approved gifts for the person who loves to cook
Do you have a foodie on your holiday list this year?. We tapped Chef George Duran to share his picks for gifts that are sure to be a hit. Scroll on to see Duran's shopping advice and check out all of his picks. What should you look for when purchasing...
Chocolate Dry Roasted Peanut Clusters
Easiest 2 Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Clusters Recipe. It is quick and easy to make chocolate dry roasted peanut clusters, when you follow my 2 ingredient recipe and simple instructions. To make the delicious clusters the only ingredients you need are dry roasted peanuts and chocolate chips – that’s it!...
'I Tried Ina Garten's Brownie Pudding Recipe and Fell Head Over Heels in Love'
Do you need a chocolatey treat for the holidays that's a) easy to make, b) guaranteed to be loved by everyone and c) Barefoot Contessa-approved? We've got you. Once again, the GOAT—Ina Garten—comes to the dessert rescue with her Brownie Pudding recipe. I whipped up this dreamy dessert...
The slow progression of aging: Let compassion reign
There is one guarantee in life: you will age, no matter how hard you try not to. Some age with more grace than others, and some age so quickly it’s astonishing. Aging can come quickly or slowly, it is not necessarily determined by your age but the whole dynamics of the life you have lived and perhaps your relatives’ lives before you.
Holiday snowball cookies
Put on your favorite holiday music and let's take a walk through an imaginary winter wonderland to create some edible snowballs together. This is an early 1900s vintage holiday recipe that's still being made all over the world. The recipe has probably been tweaked a million plus times since it first originated. The cookies taste buttery, rich and they're satisfyingly delicious. Plus, they're delightfully fun and simple to prepare. So, let's get started!
Recipe Tin Project: Cherry Cookies
When I saw this old recipe card and that these were “Cherry Cookies” with a little notation that they were “nice for Christmas,” I couldn’t wait to make them… but they didn’t turn out at all like I had envisioned! That doesn’t mean they were bad — just that they weren’t the bright red, Christmasy cookie I had pictured in my head. But luckily, all kinds of cookies work at Christmas and these work any other time of year too. And with a base of oats, pudding mix, and cherry preserves, nuts, and sugar to jazz them up, I’ve never had a cookie quite like them.
