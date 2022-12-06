ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge father wanted for involvement in baby’s overdose death, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for his involvement in the death of his baby. The police say one-year-old J’ahrei Paul died in the hospital on Oct. 31 after being brought to the emergency room by a family member. An autopsy revealed that Paul died from a fentanyl overdose.
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
Law enforcement investigating burglary of business, stolen bus

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating after a bus was stolen and a business was burglarized on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the stolen bus, while the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into the burglary.
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
Louisiana State Police trooper shoots, kills person in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Department says it is investigating after a trooper shot and killed a person near Downtown Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to state police, the shooting happened on Interstate 10 East near the Washington Street exit. The person was pronounced dead on...
