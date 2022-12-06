ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center for Computing and Data Sciences holds dedication ceremony

Boston University Center for Computing and Data Sciences held its dedication ceremony Thursday afternoon, with guests from the BU community, City of Boston and construction partners. The ceremony started with Jean Morrison, University provost and chief academic officer, giving a welcome speech. “Boston University has had a remarkable roster of...
Royal family visits for Earthshot Prize Awards in Fenway

Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales attended a public ceremony at Boston’s City Hall on Nov. 30 as part of their three-day trip to Boston culminating in the annual Earthshot Prize Awards held last Friday. Established in 2020 by Prince William and the Royal Foundation, the Earthshot Prize...
Sunset Cantina reopens after months of closure caused by the pandemic

Sunset Cantina, a Mexican restaurant located at 916 Commonwealth Avenue, will be holding a grand reopening this Friday after closing for the summer in June. Alycia O’Brien, the general manager of Sunset Cantina, said she is excited for the reopening of the restaurant. “We are so excited,” O’Brien said....
Boston’s Snowport Holiday Market spotlights ‘unsung heroes’

Boston’s Seaport District has been transformed into the city’s very own winter wonderland. With a gigantic Christmas tree, lights and holly strung along every corner and holiday classics from Wham! to Ariana Grande playing through the streets, Snowport is spreading holiday cheer. The Holiday Market at Snowport boasts...
New dining area, restaurants coming to Brookline

A new all-weather dining area and several new restaurants are coming to Brookline, potentially as soon as March, according to the real estate agent representing the property. The building, which will house the new dining area and restaurants, sits directly in front of the St. Mary’s Street T stop, right near the corner of St. Mary’s Street and Beacon Street. The dining area will consist of a heated and enclosed glass pavilion-type structure that will provide a place to sit through all four seasons.
2022 Wrapped: FreeP Editorial Board edition | EDITORIAL

It seems like every year we enter a new round of unprecedented times — war, disease, natural disaster — a slurry of supposed chaos touted as Gen Z’s next opportunity to live through a historical event. It’s rewarding to just call the world crazy and brandish the bad as some trophy to celebrate surviving another trip around the sun.
Boston scores bid to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being battled out in Qatar, drawing global audiences of captive fans from oceans away. But in four short years, the World Cup will be landing right on Boston’s doorstep. The city will serve as one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
New era of Battle of Comm. Ave set for Friday night at Conte Forum

Since the schedule was released over the summer, Dec. 9 was circled on the calendar for Terriers, Eagles, and college hockey fans in general. On Friday night the No. 7 Boston University men’s hockey team (10-4-0, 7-3-0 Hockey East) will face the Boston College Eagles (5-5-4, 4-3-3 HE) in the 288th playing of the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.
