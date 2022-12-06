Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Man shot by security guard, arrested after trespassing at Palmetto Bay car dealership
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested for allegedly threatening a security guard at a car dealership, which led to the man being shot. According to police, 24-year-old Hunter Schofield was trespassing at a Palmetto Bay Nissan dealership, located on the 17000 block of South Dixie Highway, just before 4 a.m. on Monday.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Florida Keys man tossed 2 kittens out of moving SUV, 1 dead
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a 29-year-old Islamorada man Thursday after they said he tossed two kittens out of the window of his moving SUV, officials said. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said on Nov. 28, a driver reported seeing two kittens...
Click10.com
‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car
MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
Click10.com
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
Click10.com
Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine
WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
Click10.com
Police remain at Coral Gables home of man accused of threatening police officer
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A detectives’ investigation included a home across from the University of Miami in Coral Gables. Police officers parked along Campo Sano Avenue near Brunson Drive on Tuesday and remained there on Wednesday evening. Ed Angelo Jr. said his neighbor was accused of making death...
Click10.com
Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
Click10.com
Police officers close street during shooting investigation in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Police officers from the Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade Schools police departments closed a street to investigate a shooting on Tuesday near a public school. The police officers were in an area just south of the Charles R. Drew K-8 Center, 1775 NW 60 St. The investigation appeared to...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade charter school temporarily evacuated due to hoax threat
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A charter school in Miami-Dade County was evacuated Thursday morning after an anonymous call was phoned in, authorities confirmed. South Miami police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to Somerset Academy Charter School at 5876 SW 68th St. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the...
southdadenewsleader.com
Man arrested for trying to steal food truck
A 42-year-old Mountain View, Arkansas man was arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Key Largo food truck. Steven Wayne McClelland was charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot on the 10100...
Click10.com
Actor Pablo Lyle appears in court to request new trial over ‘excusable homicide’
MIAMI – Actor Pablo Lyle appeared in court on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, as his defense attorney asked a judge for another chance to prove his innocence in the case of the death of Juan Hernandez. As Lyle awaits sentencing for a conviction on manslaughter, Attorney Philip Reizenstein attempted...
Click10.com
South Florida groups speak up about the environmental dangers of balloon releases for celebrations
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida communities are taking action and speaking up about the dangers to our environment, as people continue releasing balloons as part of celebrations to honor their loved ones. In May of 2022, a video of a yacht crew popping balloons and throwing them into...
Click10.com
CDC: COVID risk remains low in South Florida, use face masks anyway
MIAMI – The level of COVID-19 cases was low in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker on Wednesday, yet the CDC was still encouraging the use of face masks. Seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus activity remained...
Click10.com
Bank donates over $7.45M for affordable housing in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – J.P. Morgan Chase announced on Friday a donation of more than $7.45 million to two nonprofit organizations that focus on affordable housing in Miami-Dade County. Abi Suarez, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s neighborhood development, announced $4.45 million will go to Miami Homes For All and $3 million will go to the Solar Energy Loan Fund, better known as SELF.
Comments / 0