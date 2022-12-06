ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Click10.com

Sheriff: Florida Keys man tossed 2 kittens out of moving SUV, 1 dead

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a 29-year-old Islamorada man Thursday after they said he tossed two kittens out of the window of his moving SUV, officials said. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said on Nov. 28, a driver reported seeing two kittens...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car

MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade charter school temporarily evacuated due to hoax threat

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A charter school in Miami-Dade County was evacuated Thursday morning after an anonymous call was phoned in, authorities confirmed. South Miami police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to Somerset Academy Charter School at 5876 SW 68th St. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Man arrested for trying to steal food truck

A 42-year-old Mountain View, Arkansas man was arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Key Largo food truck. Steven Wayne McClelland was charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot on the 10100...
KEY LARGO, FL
Click10.com

CDC: COVID risk remains low in South Florida, use face masks anyway

MIAMI – The level of COVID-19 cases was low in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker on Wednesday, yet the CDC was still encouraging the use of face masks. Seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus activity remained...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Bank donates over $7.45M for affordable housing in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – J.P. Morgan Chase announced on Friday a donation of more than $7.45 million to two nonprofit organizations that focus on affordable housing in Miami-Dade County. Abi Suarez, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s neighborhood development, announced $4.45 million will go to Miami Homes For All and $3 million will go to the Solar Energy Loan Fund, better known as SELF.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

