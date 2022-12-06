Read full article on original website
Jackson County proposes a potential utility rate increase
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County water system has a long list of problems caused by Hurricane Michael, old age, the demands of growth, and more. To make repairs, the county’s utility department said they must impose a rate increase on customers. Or, the county could turn the system over to the city […]
Proposal from construction company creates controversy in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The affordable housing development is crucial to Jackson County commissioners’ plans for the Endeavor property, or the old Dozier School for Boys. They’ve been negotiating with Valiant Construction, the only company to submit a proposal for the project. “They are made up of a number of different entities and they’ve […]
Dothan commits millions to HudsonAlpha project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan has entered into a 20 million dollar agreement with HudsonAlpha. $450,000 will be paid quarterly over the next five years for a total of $20.6 million. The agreement will establish Hudson Alpha Wiregrass, its own satellite office which is an extension of genomics research,...
Pike County Historical Society receives grant
The Pike County Historical, Genealogical & Preservation Society has been awarded a grant from the Alabama Historical Commission to repair and clean the markers at Beulah Cemetery. Dianne Smith, historical, genealogical and preservation society president, said the Alabama Historical Commission administered a $2,300,000 Grant Program with funds appropriated by the...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly morning crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road, per ALEA. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement about the fatal Friday morning wreck in Houston County. According to the release, a 2017 Ford F-150 left the roadway on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about 1 mile south of Dothan, and struck several trees.
Lane closure on Ross Clark Circle for expansion
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— MidSouth Construction will be temporarily closing South Meadowbrook Drive at Ross Clark Circle for ALDOT’s Ross Clark Circle widening project. The closures are expected to last from the morning of Wednesday, December 8 to Thursday, December 9. The closures will last most of the day...
Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing, endangered adult
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a purple alert Wednesday night for 44-year-old Joshua Lee Coleman. The Crestview man is considered missing and endangered. OCSO said Coleman was last seen on Dec. 3 when he left his house on Alpine Rd. He has red hair and is 6 feet tall with […]
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff Press Conference
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza held a press conference on Thursday morning. Valenza went over topics such as the Taking Back Our Street initiative, search warrants, drugs, guns, cash, and arrests. You can find a video of that press conference above this story. (COMING SOON) News...
New Brockton mayor resigns, effective Dec. 31, 2022
The New Brockton Town Council met Monday evening, Dec. 5, for the regular monthly meeting, and Mayor Kathy Holley tendered her resignation as Mayor of New Brockton. “I’ve enjoyed being Mayor of New Brockton and the support I have received over the years,” Holley said. “This town is my home, and I cherish the day we moved here to raise our family. I have always tried to improve our town without destroying its character and special qualities, all of which were an act of love for the citizens of New Brockton.”
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. He announced this week’s seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, several firearms, and $16,000 in cash from a Chinook Street home.
Student arrested after school threat in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Washington County deputies said they have arrested a Roulhac Middle School student after a shooting threat made the rounds on social media. “The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on 12/7/2022,” deputies said in a news […]
Enterprise Church Need Your Help to Prepare for Winter
A church in Enterprise wants your gently used coats and jackets. John’s Chapel AME Church is concerned especially about children and the elderly having warm clothes for the cold months ahead. You can bring your donation by the church on December 15th. on December 17th the church will host a Christmas Giveaway to give out the coats.
New Brockton’s mayor hands in her resignation
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A longtime officeholder in the Wiregrass says she plans to resign her position by the end of the year. At Monday night’s New Brockton City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Holley formally handed in her resignation. Mayor Holley told the council due to mainly...
Early County Bobcat signs with Bishop State Wildcats
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Early County softball player Bralynn Miskimen inked with Bishop State. Miskimen’s coaches spoke of her quiet but effective leadership and believe she will excel at the next level. Miskimen plays third base and catcher. For her, today is a dream come true. “It’s just...
Open Carry Alcohol Coming to Dothan
An Amendment to the City of Dothan’s alcohol ordinance will allow people to carry out booze. This week commissioners voted in favor of changing the part of the ordinance pertaining to the downtown entertainment district. Now, during events downtown visitors can walk around outside with alcoholic beverages in hand, but only inside the designated area.
Marianna woman arrested for alleged constitutional amendment petition scheme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Marianna woman is accused of submitting fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office. FDLE reported Friday that agents arrested 60-year-old Kattie McCalister on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
Troy Pediatric Clinic holds groundbreaking
The groundbreaking for the new Troy Pediatric Clinic was held with a special ceremony in Troy on Thursday, Dec. 8. The pediatric clinic will begin construction soon on the corner of John H. Witherington Drive across from the First Cahawba Bank. The clinic will be the newest satellite clinic of the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network, which boasts locations in Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Ozark and, soon, Troy. The Troy Pediatric Clinic is expected to open in the Summer of 2023.
