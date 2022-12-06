Read full article on original website
Notice of Rulemaking – Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation
FILING CAPTION: Rural Veterans Healthcare Transportation Program. LAST DAY AND TIME TO OFFER COMMENT TO AGENCY: 12/21/2022 5:00 PM. ———————————————————————————————————————–
2023 State of Oregon Disparity Study Being Conducted by DAS and BBC Research & Consulting
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) has commissioned BBC Research & Consulting (BBC) to conduct a disparity study to assess whether any barriers exist for small businesses, veteran-owned businesses, person of color (POC)-owned businesses, or woman-owned businesses that make it more difficult for them to compete for or perform state work.
Board of Forestry hosts virtual special public meeting on Dec. 19
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a virtual special meeting starting at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The meeting will be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes:. Private Forest Accord Proposed Draft Aquatic Habitat Conservation Plan submission.
VA to Host Town Hall for veterans and families during PACT Act Week of Action
PORTLAND – Portland VA Medical Center (VHA) in partnership with Portland Regional Office (VBA) is hosting a PACT Act Tele Town Hall to discuss new eligibilities and benefits for Oregon and Washington veterans and their families – Thurs. Dec. 15 from 6-7 p.m. Veterans must register here to...
