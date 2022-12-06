ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
highway58herald.org

Notice of Rulemaking – Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation

FILING CAPTION: Rural Veterans Healthcare Transportation Program. LAST DAY AND TIME TO OFFER COMMENT TO AGENCY: 12/21/2022 5:00 PM. ———————————————————————————————————————–
SALEM, OR
highway58herald.org

2023 State of Oregon Disparity Study Being Conducted by DAS and BBC Research & Consulting

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) has commissioned BBC Research & Consulting (BBC) to conduct a disparity study to assess whether any barriers exist for small businesses, veteran-owned businesses, person of color (POC)-owned businesses, or woman-owned businesses that make it more difficult for them to compete for or perform state work.
OREGON STATE
highway58herald.org

Board of Forestry hosts virtual special public meeting on Dec. 19

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a virtual special meeting starting at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The meeting will be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes:. Private Forest Accord Proposed Draft Aquatic Habitat Conservation Plan submission.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy